Controversial Ex-Bills WR Calls on AFC Rival to Sign Him

After a winding NFL career that started with the Buffalo Bills and ran through several other teams, wide receiver Sammy Watkins is ready to come back for one more year — and calling on an AFC team to sign him.

The 30-year-old receiver remains a free agent after spending parts of the 2022 season with the Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens. Though he has been identified as a potential free-agent target for several teams, Watkins remains unsigned just days before most teams are prepared to open training camp.

But Watkins has an idea for his next destination, calling on the Cleveland Browns to give him a chance and allow him to play with a family member who just signed with the team.

Watkins Wants to Join Cousin in Cleveland

The Browns announced on July 22 that they reached a deal with Autin Watkins Jr., the younger cousin of Sammy Watkins who is coming off a strong season with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook of The OBR reached out to the elder Watkins to get his thoughts, and he called on the Browns to give him a look as well.

“Reached out to veteran NFL WR Sammy Watkins following the news that the #Browns signed his younger cousin, Austin,” Stainbrook tweeted. “Watkins does plan on playing this year, and when asked if he’d join his cousin in Cleveland, he replied ‘tell them come get me.’ “

Watkins had been through a turbulent season in 2022, starting the year with the Packers before being released just hours before kickoff of the team’s December 19 game against the Los Angeles Rams. As ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported, the Packers wanted to pave the way for rookie receiver Romeo Doubs to return from an ankle injury and move into a more significant role.

“The Packers want to see what Doubs and fellow rookie Christian Watson can do together. As a tandem, they’ve been on the field together for only 52 snaps this season. Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard also are healthy,” Demovsky wrote.

Watkins was picked up by the Ravens, making three catches for 119 yards in three games.

Watkins Had Turbulent Tenure in Buffalo

Watkins came to the Bills as the No. 4 pick in the receiver-stacked 2014 draft, which turned out to be a controversial pick as players like Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr. were taken after him. Watkins was plagued by injury during his time in Buffalo, leading to the team trading him in 2017.

Watkins had a chance to face the Bills last year as the Packers traveled to Orchard Park for a Sunday Night Football Game. Watkins told reporters that he was excited to return to the city where his NFL career started and play against his childhood favorite team.

“Rough Buff! I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said on October 26. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it still is my team. So, to play for an organization that I love, I liked growing up as a kid is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories. My first child was [born] there. … A lot of replaying all the great times I had with the coaches and the team.”