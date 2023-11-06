Ex-Bills WR Works Out With Colts in NFL Comeback Bid

After spending the first half of the 2023 season on the sidelines, Sammy Watkins is hoping to make his way back into the NFL.

The former Buffalo Bills wide receiver, who has been on the open market throughout the offseason and into this season, had a workout with the Indianapolis Colts on November 6. As NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, the Colts have been looking to bolster their receiving corps and decided to give Watkins a look.

“The #Colts, who were in the market for a WR before the trade deadline, worked out veteran Sammy Watkins today, source said,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sammy Watkins Wanted to Return to the NFL

Watkins has been working on a comeback bid for months, and in the summer urged the Cleveland Browns to give him a look after the team landed one of his family members. The Browns announced on July 22 that they signed Austin Watkins Jr., the younger cousin of Sammy Watkins who just had a successful stint with the USFL’s Birmingham Stallions.

Browns reporter Brad Stainbrook of The OBR reached out to Sammy Watkins, who said he wanted Cleveland to give him a look as well.

“Reached out to veteran NFL WR Sammy Watkins following the news that the #Browns signed his younger cousin, Austin,” Stainbrook wrote on X. “Watkins does plan on playing this year, and when asked if he’d join his cousin in Cleveland, he replied ‘tell them come get me.’ “

Watkins split time between two teams last season, appearing in nine games for the Green Bay Packers and making 13 receptions for 206 yards. He also played three games for the Baltimore Ravens, making three catches for 119 yards.

Sammy Watkins Had Rocky Tenure in Buffalo

The Bills traded up to land Watkins with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, which generated some controversy as wide receivers like Mike Evans and Odell Beckham Jr. were selected later that round. Watkins struggled with injuries during his three seasons in Buffalo, missing 11 games and playing hurt for long stretches when he was available.

Watkins did show flashes of strong play during his tenure in Buffalo, making 153 catches for 2,459 yards and 17 touchdowns in 37 games. He was ultimately traded in 2017 as part of a rebuild under new head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane.

Watkins had the chance to return to Orchard Park last season, playing for the Packers in a Sunday Night Football matchup. Watkins told reporters before the game that he was excited to return to the city where his NFL career started and play against his childhood favorite team.

“Rough Buff! I had some of my best times there,” Watkins said. “People don’t know that was my childhood team and it still is my team. So, to play for an organization that I love, I liked growing up as a kid is definitely a blessing. And I have some of my best memories. My first child was [born] there. … A lot of replaying all the great times I had with the coaches and the team.”