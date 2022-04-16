Bills’ Former 1st Round Pick Signs 1-Year Deal With Packers

Bills’ Former 1st Round Pick Signs 1-Year Deal With Packers

Sammy Watkins

Getty Sammy Watkins celebrates a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 2014, the Buffalo Bills made a big move up the draft board to take Sammy Watkins.

Now eight years later, Watkins is still trying to reach the potential of his No. 4 overall pick, and is now teaming up with one of the league’s best quarterbacks to do it. Watkins revealed this week that he had signed a one-year deal with the Green Bay Packers, giving him the chance to play for a Super Bowl contender desperately in need of talented wide receivers.

Watkins Heads to Green Bay

As NFL.com’s Nick Shook reported, Watkins signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Packers this week. After three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Watkins played for the Baltimore Ravens last season, notching career-lows with 27 catches for 394 yards and one touchdown.

Shook noted that the free-agent market on Watkins was relatively quiet, but the Packers seem to be the best fit for the former Bills wideout.

