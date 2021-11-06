Bills WR Gushes About Josh Allen: ‘The Stuff I See Is Just Ridiculous’

Emmanuel Sanders had the chance to play with a trio of Hall of Fame quarterbacks during his 13-year career, which makes his praise for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen this week even more impressive.

Sanders gushed about his quarterback this week, calling his ability “ridiculous.” Sanders has quickly become one of Allen’s favorite deep targets, which has put the 34-year-old on pace for what would be his best season in six years.

Sanders Praises His Quarterback

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Sanders said that he’s been around a long time in the league and played with a lot of quarterbacks, but said Allen stood out for his abilities.

“This guy is special, and everybody sees he’s special, but the stuff that I see is just ridiculous,” Sanders said, via Jon Scott of Spectrum News. Sanders added, “I’m excited he’s my quarterback. Matter of fact, yesterday in one-on-ones … I ran a route and wasn’t really open, but the ball was already in the air and I screamed out, ‘That’s my quarterback.’ ”

Sanders likely has a high bar for quarterback play. He started his career with one future Hall of Famer in Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger and then went on to play with two more — Peyton Manning in Denver and Drew Brees in New Orleans.

"I've been around a long time and I've seen a lot of quarterbacks and this guy's special." Emmanuel Sanders once again giving love to Josh Allen. "The stuff that I see is just ridiculous."#Bills pic.twitter.com/whyj7b6xN0 — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 5, 2021

The respect between Allen and Sanders is certainly mutual. Earlier this year, after Allen connected with Sanders for two touchdowns against the Washington Football Team, the Bills quarterback praised the veteran wide receiver for his “juice.”

“Guy that just constantly does what he’s asked in the run game and the pass game,” Allen said, via video conference. “He’s a vet in this league, he does everything right. He’s got juice. He’s been great for me, I know he’s been great for the other guys in this locker room… to have that guy, who’s been there and done it and won the whole thing, to have his prescience in his locker room, it’s huge for us.”

Sanders and Allen have quickly built a strong connection. The veteran wide receiver is tied with Cole Beasley for second on the team in receiving yards with 413, putting him on pace for a little over 1,000 yards in the newly expanded 17-game season. Sanders also has four receiving touchdowns, behind only Dawson Knox with five.

End of the Line for Sanders

There’s a good chance that Allen will be the final quarterback that Sanders gets to play with in the NFL, and he doesn’t care much about how many stats he amasses. Speaking to reporters n September, Sanders said his only goal was to win another Super Bowl and hinted that he’s ready to call it a career if they win it all.

“I don’t care about stats. I’ve done it all, dude. What have I not done in this league? … I just wanna win,” he said. “Get in the playoffs, win. Get to the Super Bowl, win. And then, I’m just gonna chuck my two fingers up. Man, I’m gone. I’m gonna be on the beach somewhere while y’all are sitting out in the cold weather next year.”

