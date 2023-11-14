It was a play that Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team practices often — a quick change from a dime defense to a field goal block when an opponent is attempting a kick with little time left on the clock.

But when it came time for the team to execute late in the fourth quarter of the November 13 game against the Denver Broncos, the Bills couldn’t pull it off. Though the Broncos kicker Will Lutz sailed the 41-yard kick wide of the uprights, the Bills were flagged for having 12 men on the field. Lutz converted on the re-kick, sending the Broncos to a 24-22 victory.

BRONCOS HIT THE GW FG 🚨 Bills had 12 men on the previous play and Broncos got another shot to win it (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/PNIQpwCQP1 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 14, 2023

After the game, a visibly frustrated McDermott said it came down to a failure to execute.

“We practiced two or three times that week, the substitution from a dime [defense] to field goal block, and at the end of the day we didn’t execute it. It’s inexcusable,” he said.

Bills Plagued By Mistakes, Missed Opportunities

The penalty was the last in a series of miscues from the Bills, including four turnovers. Quarterback Josh Allen had two interceptions while running back James Cook fumbled on the first play from scrimmage in the game, allowing the Broncos to kick a field goal.

The Bills had another costly penalty just before the field goal attempt, with cornerback Taron Johnson being flagged for pass interference on a third-down play that moved the Broncos into field goal range.

After the game, McDermott said the mistakes were unacceptable.

“You can’t turn the ball over period, let alone four times,” McDermott said.

McDermott said the team would need to have some tough conversations this week, and may need to make some changes.

“I need a bit more time after the game to assess that, I’m not happy right now so we’ll evaluate that over the next 24 hours and address that,” McDermott said.

But the Bills head coach also expressed confidence in both offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and his players.

“Guys are upset, they’re frustrated,” McDermott said, adding, “I can promise it’s not from a lack of effort. So we’ve got to continue to reset and make adjustments that we need to make.”

Sean McDermott Under Fire for Miscues, Decisions

The late-game penalty was not the only play that drew some sharp scrutiny for the Bills head coach. He was also criticized for the decision to bench Cook for much of the first and second quarter following his fumble. Cook came back strong, rushing 12 times for 109 yards and helping the Bills claw back into the game.

Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire wrote the calls to fire McDermott rang out as soon as the game ended. He noted that with the Bills now well outside the playoff picture, it could be a bleak future both for the team and for McDermott.