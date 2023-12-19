Bills HC Sean McDermott Reveals Major Decision on Injured Defensive Star

After a season of setbacks on defense, the Buffalo Bills could be getting a big return in the coming weeks.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced on December 19 that star defensive tackle DaQuan Jones would be designated to return from injured reserve, starting his three-week window to return to practice and potentially come back to the active roster.

Jones was among a number of key defensive players to suffer long-term or season-ending injuries, and his potential return comes as the 8-6 team is fighting for a playoff spot.

DaQuan Jones Having Stellar Season

Jones was placed on injured reserve in October after suffering a pectoral injury, putting a sudden stop to what had been a stellar season. Jones had 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss and was seen as one of the league’s top-performing defensive linemen, Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted.

“At the time he was placed on IR, Jones was held in very high regard,” Wojton wrote. “Pro Football Focus had graded Jones an excellent 90.5 overall mark for the year. That was their fifth-best defensive tackle grade in the NFL when he went down.”

With the Bills facing a short week, McDermott said he did not expect Jones to return to the lineup for Saturday’s trip to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers. Jones had already hinted that he could return this season, writing in an Instagram post days after his injured reserve designation, “I’ll be back #CYL #mambamentality.”

The Bills have lost a number of other key defensive players, with linebacker Matt Milano suffering a fractured leg and cornerback Tre’Davious White tearing his Achilles. The team has found help in a pair of midseason additions, signing defensive lineman Linval Joseph and landing cornerback Rasul Douglas in a trade deadline deal with the Green Bay Packers

Another Loss for the Bills at Defensive Line

Jones’ potential return comes as the Bills were struck by another injury on the defensive line. Jordan Phillips was hurt in the team’s 31-10 win over the Dallas Cowboys on December 17, and McDermott revealed that he had to undergo wrist surgery following the game.

Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News reported that Phillips hoped to return if the Bills could reach the playoffs.

“#Bills DT Jordan Phillips said he dislocated his right wrist and had surgery. Goal is to be available if Bills make playoffs,” O’Halloran wrote on X.

Phillips had been in the midst of a strong season, appearing in all games this season and starting nine times. He had a total of 15 tackles, 2.5 sacks and five passes defensed. Phillips had been part of a strong defensive effort that grounded the Cowboys, keeping one of the league’s top offenses out of the endzone until allowing a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, long after the Bills had already pulled quarterback Josh Allen.

With Phillips out and Jones likely not returning until at least Week 17, the Bills could turn to veteran Poona Ford to help fill the void. After signing with the team in the offseason, Ford has been a health scratch in all but five games, making a total of seven tackles with one quarterback hit.