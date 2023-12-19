Bills HC Sean McDermott’s Postgame Decision on James Cook Stirs Controversy

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook had a career-best game against the Dallas Cowboys on December 17, racking up 221 total yards and scoring two touchdowns to fuel a 31-10 win.

While Cook gave the team one of the best individual rushing performances of the last decade, it was quarterback Josh Allen who received the game ball from head coach Sean McDermott — a decision that has sparked a bit of controversy among fans.

Josh Allen Honored for Big Game

After Sunday’s win, the team took to social media to share a glimpse of McDermott’s postgame remarks to players. McDermott borrowed a quote from famed Bills head coach Marv Levy, telling his players, “When it’s too tough for them, it’s just right for us!”

After the remarks — and an edit in the video — McDermott was seen giving a game ball to Allen. As Jacob Camenker of The Sporting News noted, Allen set his own record in the win as it was the 10th game this season where he had both a rushing and passing touchdown — breaking an NFL record.

The decision still struck some fans as odd.

“Imagine being James Cook and seeing McDermott give the game ball to Josh Allen,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

McDermott has faced scrutiny on his treatment of Cook in the past. After the second-year running back lost a fumble early against the Denver Broncos, he was benched for much of the remainder of the first half.

The decision drew some pushback from fans and from former Bills running back Fred Jackson, who said the reaction was too harsh.

“Worse thing you can do to an RB,” Jackson wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Gotta get Cook back in game. Sets a bad precedent.”

But as Camenker pointed out, the video showed only one small portion of McDermott’s postgame speech and Cook could have earned his own game ball. The clip started with McDermott praising Cook’s total yardage, and the Bills head coach has been shown giving out multiple game balls in the past.

After the game, McDermott had plenty of praise to go around. He noted that several players were dealing with injuries, and said he felt grateful to get to lead the group.

“Some guys got banged up,” McDermott said, via WGR 550. “Some guys were able to play through some things. I’m just extremely grateful to lead these guys. Just what a good group of men and women on our staff, as well,” said McDermott during his postgame press conference with the media.

James Cook’s Huge Game

Cook’s big game was no ordinary feat. As The Athletic’s Tim Graham noted, the Bills have not seen that level of production from a running back in many years — and not on the limited number of touches that Cook had on Sunday.

“Cook’s 179 rushing yards and 221 scrimmage yards were the most in club history since Fred Jackson ran for 212 yards and added two receptions for 15 yards and a TD versus the Indianapolis Colts in the 2009 finale,” Graham wrote. “Jackson played nearly the entire game to reach 1,000 yards for the season. Cook unofficially played only 39 of the Bills’ 68 offensive snaps, penalties included.”