Bills Coach’s ‘Vague’ Answer on Micah Hyde’s Future Raises Eyebrows

The Buffalo Bills could see All-Pro safety Micah Hyde’s season cut short for the second year in a row.

After a neck injury suffered in Week 2 wiped out nearly all of his 2022 season, Hyde is in danger of suffering the same fate after another neck injury. As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, head coach Sean McDermott’s “vague” answer on Hyde’s future has sparked speculation that he could be headed to injured reserve.

Sean McDermott Won’t Rule Out IR Stint

As Wojton noted, McDermott spoke to reporters and was asked about whether injured reserve as an option for Hyde and defensive end A.J. Epenesa. McDermott would not rule out it, saying only, “We’ll see.”

“Vague, yes. But the coach could have easily have just said no. On Monday, McDermott said both players are ‘week-to-week,’ so it already seemed unlikely that they’ll play against the Cowboys (10-3) this upcoming weekend,” Wojton wrote.

If Hyde goes to injured reserve, he would be out at least four weeks, which would include the remainder of the regular season. The Bills moved to 7-6 with a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on December 10, but still have more work to do in order to pull back into the playoff picture in the AFC.

Micah Hyde working off to the side today. He did not practice Wednesday. Hyde's injury is listed as "neck stinger." @WKBW pic.twitter.com/FjN7lCNptg — Briana Aldridge (@BreeAldridge) December 14, 2023

Wojton hinted that the team would make a final decision closer on Hyde to Sunday’s game.

“If the Bills are to make that designation with them, it likely won’t be until some time between Friday afternoon and Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. kickoff,” Wojton wrote, noting that McDermott would not want to give advanced notice to the Cowboys about who they will be facing defensively.

Bigger Role for Damar Hamlin

If Hyde should miss an extended amount of time, the Bills would likely turn to third-year safety Damar Hamlin to take on a bigger role. Hamlin was thrust into a starting role last season after Hyde’s neck injury, and he made a total of 91 tackles including 6 tackles for a loss and 3 quarterback hits. With the acquisition of veteran Taylor Rapp in the offseason, Hamlin has only appeared in three games so far this season.

The Bills have already had to rely on some newcomers to help in the secondary after other injuries. They acquired cornerback Rasul Douglas from the Green Bay Packers at the trade deadline, moving him into a significant role after Tre’Davious White suffered a season-ending torn Achilles and second-year corner Kaiir Elam was placed on injured reserve.

Douglas has made a big impact, starting four of his five games and making 20 total tackles with two interceptions and two fumbles recovered.

Douglas has earned some big praise from his teammates, with fellow cornerback Christian Benford sharing love for the two interceptions and fumble recovery that Douglas made in the team’s 32-6 victory over the New York Jets on November 19.