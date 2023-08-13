Bills HC Sean McDermott Makes Eye-Opening Statement on Backup QB Battle

When the Buffalo Bills signed veteran quarterback Kyle Allen this offseason, it was presumed that he would slide into the No. 2 spot behind friend Josh Allen.

With one word, Bills head coach Sean McDermott threw doubt on the depth chart.

McDermott spoke out following the team’s preseason opener on August 12, a 23-19 win over the Indianapolis Colts where Kyle Allen struggled and third-stringer Matt Barkley shined. McDermott had some critical remarks after the game, and made it clear that the backup job was still up for grabs.

Quarterback Controversy in Buffalo

Kyle Allen had a difficult time in training camp, struggling with turnovers and inaccuracy. The difficulties continued in Saturday’s game, with the former Carolina Panthers starter going 8-for-15 for 122 yards with an interception that was returned for at touchdown.

The Bills head coach was asked by reporters after the game if there was an open contest between Allen and Matt Barkley for the backup position, and he gave a definitive response.

“Yes,” McDermott said.

McDermott added that the team got some inconsistent play out of their quarterbacks in the win.

“I thought (the QB play) was kind of hot and cold at times. I thought we moved the ball at times and then we stalled out,” McDermott said.

If the team was cold with Allen under center, they were hot when Barkley entered shortly after halftime. The longtime veteran completed 14 of his 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns, carving up the third-string defense from one of the league’s worst teams in 2022.

After the game, Barkley seemed to push aside talk of a quarterback controversy and offered some praise for Kyle Allen.

“The fact is, I’ve been here longer, so naturally I’m going to have a better understanding of everything,” Barkley added. “All that to say, I think (Kyle Allen has) done a great job of coming in and learning everything he can.”

Kyle Allen’s Advantage

Despite the struggles through the end of training camp and Saturday’s game, Kyle Allen could still hold an advantage in the competition for No. 2 quarterback. He has an extensive resume as an NFL quarterback, starting 19 games over the course of his five-year career, throwing for 4,734 total yards with 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Kyle Allen also has a close relationship with the team’s starter, Josh Allen. In his first press conference as a member of the team, Kyle said the opportunity to play with Josh was one of the things that attracted him to Buffalo.

“I think Josh is at the top of the list,” he said. “Not only is he a good friend, but just from a quarterback standpoint around the entire NFL, he’s one of the best in the league. And he does it the right way. There’s a bunch of other factors, too.

“I’ve really respected this franchise over my career in the NFL. We’ve played them probably three or four times. It’s been just a tough, hard-nosed game every time. We’ve played in Buffalo too. Just the energy in the stadium, the fans, and how tough it is to come in here and win. I just wanted to be a part of something like that.”