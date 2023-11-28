Bills DE Shaq Lawson Breaks Silence on Ugly Confrontation With Fan

Buffalo Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson is issuing an apology after an ugly confrontation with a fan during the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on November 26.

Video taken during the game captured Lawson and teammates confronting a fan who was sitting in the stands behind the bench, with Lawson appearing to shove the fan before security intervened and separated the players from the fan. Both Lawson and teammate Jordan Phillips said the fan had been using threatening language toward players and their families, and on Monday Lawson took to social media to apologize for his role.

Shaq Lawson Speaks Out on Controversial Incident

In a post to his private Instagram page, Lawson said that the fan had been making threatening remarks since before the game started. When the abuse continued, Lawson and other members of the defense confronted the fan, he wrote.

My view of the interaction between Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson and Eagles fans behind the Bills bench. A Bills spokesperson tells us they are looking into the incident @BuffaloPlus pic.twitter.com/s5Pjzt7TM4 — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) November 27, 2023

Lawson said despite the language, the fan was allowed to remain in his seat for the remainder of the game. Lawson did not specifically mention making physical contact with the fan, but issued an apology and said it was wrong for him to cross the line.

“Those of you who know me know that I’m all about the fans, and I have a lot of respect for the game I play and my opponents,” Lawson wrote, via ESPN. “Before the game started yesterday, there was a fan behind our bench, who was making life threatening remarks towards us and our families. We asked Philadelphia security to remove the fan, but he was allowed to stay for the entire game. Eventually, our emotions boiled over, and I made a mistake. For that, I apologize, but there are certain lines that should not be crossed.”

Sean McDermott Weighs In

Bills head coach Sean McDermott also addressed the confrontation, telling reporters on Monday that it was a “very unfortunate situation.”

McDermott also addressed Lawson’s concern that the fan was not removed from the game, even though players could be seen in the video shared on social media asking security to have the fan ejected from the game.

“It’s unfortunate that that would go on during a game in particular,” McDermott said. “And what I’m aware of is that people were asked to have the fan removed and nothing was done. So, at the end of the day, that’s not for us to concern ourselves with at this point. It’s just unfortunate overall that that would be taking place during a game.”

Lawson and the other Bills who confronted the fan could still face discipline, whether internal or from the league. Bills reporter Dan Fetes wrote on X that the team was looking into the incident, and a league source told the Philadelphia Inquirer that the players involved could face a potential fine or suspension.

“Contacted late Sunday by The Inquirer, an NFL source said that Lawson likely would be fined and probably suspended,” the report noted. “Three recent incidents involving players verbally exchanging threats and insults did not result in fines or suspensions, but they didn’t involve any shoving or striking, either.”