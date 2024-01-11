Bills Bring Back Popular Veteran for Another Stint as Playoffs Begin

With the playoffs approaching, the Buffalo Bills are bringing a familiar veteran back to their defense.

The team announced on January 11 that they signed linebacker A.J. Klein to their practice squad, his latest stint with the team. The Bills also released defensive tackle Eli Ankou from the practice squad to make room for Klein.

The Bills head into their January 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with some question marks on defense after an injury-filled season finale win over the Miami Dolphins, and Klein will now be able to provide some veteran depth.

Bills Bolster Defense

The Bills have some potential holes on defense as they prepare to start the playoffs, with seven players missing practice on Thursday including linebacker Tyrel Dodson, cornerback Rasul Douglas, and safety Taylor Rapp. The offense has been hit as well, with wide receiver Gabe Davis missing practice with an ailing knee and both left tackle Dion Dawkins and tight end Dawson Knox out with an illness.

Thursday injury report pic.twitter.com/BXNpOpPAtW — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 11, 2024

Bills head coach Sean McDermott praised the team for overcoming adversity in the January 7 win over the Dolphins, a victory that gave Buffalo a fourth straight AFC East title.

“You saw that this past weekend, we’ve got to move forward – and we are. We’re gonna need it again,” McDermott said, via SI.com. “It takes everyone. You never know when your number is going to be called, as it was for Baylon [Spector], Vandy [Ryan Van Demark], Trent [Sherfield] … So you’ve got to be ready when your number is called. And that goes back to what happens today and the week as we go into Sunday.”

The Steelers are also reeling from injuries, having lost star linebacker T.J. Watt to a knee injury in the team’s Week 18 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he is confident with the team’s depth at linebacker in filling in for the All-Pro.

“We’re comfortable with the quality of depth,” Tomlin said, via SB Nation’s Behind the Steel Curtain. “(Kyron) Johnson has had a helmet for the last number of weeks, although his contributions have been primarily on special teams. There’s another guy at the position that knows what to do that’s available to us. And so, we have an appropriate number of people. We have guys that are capable. We have guys that have been here. We have guys that know what to do. So, we’re going utilize all of that.

A.J. Klein Hinted at Retirement

Klein brings familiarity with McDermott’s defensive system. The 32-year-old played for the Bills from 2020 to 2021, then returned midway through the 2022 season after shorter stints with the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens.

Klein was on the practice squad this year, appearing in two games before being released in December when the Bills brought Knox back from injured reserve.

This could be Klein’s final stint with the team. Prior to the start of the season, the popular veteran hinted that he was planning to return for one final NFL season and wanted it to be in Buffalo.

“This is the one place I knew I could come to and win the Super Bowl and be around quality people and quality teammates,” Klein told The Buffalo News. “If this is the end of my journey as far as football goes, I want it to be here in Buffalo.”