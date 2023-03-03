Bills Bring Back Key Veteran OL on New Contract

The Buffalo Bills are expected to make some changes on offense for next season, but brought a measure of continuity this week by re-signing a key member of the offensive line.

The Bills announced on March 3 that veteran guard Ike Boettger was returning to the team on a new contract. Though he struggled with injuries in 2022 and appeared in just one game, Boettger has been a versatile reserve since joining the team in 2018 and even started long stretches in 2020 and 2021.

Josh Allen Praised Ike Boettger as a ‘King’

The Bills announced on Friday that Boettger was coming back on a one-year deal, bringing him back into the fold after an abbreviated 2022 season. Boettger suffered a torn Achilles late in the 2021 season and was not activated from the reserve/PUP list until the team’s Week 16 game against the Chicago Bears last season.

Boettger played six snaps that game, his only appearance of the season. Despite the light workload, coaches and fellow players have spoken highly of Boettger, including quarterback Josh Allen.

“He’s a king. I freaking love Ike,” Allen said during the 2022 season. “I don’t think you can find one guy in the world that has a bad thing to say about Ike. The ultimate, ultimate team guy.”