Bills Land Speedy WR Who Had Fastest 40-Yard Dash Time in Draft Class

The Buffalo Bills are adding some speed to their offense, landing a player who can provide some depth at wide receiver and could challenge for the suddenly open kick returner position.

The team announced on July 28 that they signed wide receiver Andy Isabella, who had visited Buffalo the previous day for a workout. Isabella was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and spent part of last season with the Baltimore Ravens, and will now enter a crowded wide receiver room in Buffalo where he will likely face a battle for a roster spot.

Andy Isabella at the Top of His Class

Isabella earned some buzz prior to the 2019 NFL Draft when he turned in the fastest 40-yard dash time among wide receivers, tying Ohio State wide receiver Parris Campbell with a time of 4.31 seconds.

The UMass wide receiver was picked in the second round by the Cardinals and carved out a regular role in his first two seasons, making a combined 30 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ve signed WR Andy Isabella and released WR Jalen Wayne. #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/KUhXjbtneR — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) July 28, 2023

Isabella saw his production drop significantly after the 2020 season, however, and was released by the Cardinals in October 2022. He was picked up by the Ravens following his release, but made no catches in two appearances.

Opening on Special Teams

While the Bills have a deep wide receiving corps this season, Isabella could find an opportunity to contribute on special teams after kick returner Nyheim Hines suffered a season-ending injury. Isabella had some experience returning punts and kickoffs during his time with the Cardinals, and comes into a Bills team that will now have an open competition to find their return specialist.

Bills special teams coordinator Matthew Smiley spoke to reporters on Friday, saying losing Hines for the season would be a blow to the team.

“It’s sad for Nyheim, you don’t want that to happen to anybody,” Smiley said, adding that there are a number of other players already competing for the returner position including wide receivers Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty.

The Bills could also look to free agency to bring in some competition at kick returner. SI.com’s Richie Whitt suggested the Bills could give a new look at running back J.D. McKissick, who nearly joined the team last offseason before an abrupt change of mind. McKissick had been set to sign with the Bills, but opted to instead return to the Washington Commanders.

Despite the spotty history with the team, Whitt suggested that McKissick could replicate the skill set of Hines, who played an important role in the passing game as a pass-catching running back.

“Ideally, Buffalo can find a return specialist who – like Hines – can also be a receiver out of the backfield. The leading candidate among available free agents is likely J.D. McKissic,” Whitt wrote.

“During his career in Washington, McKissic had 220 receptions as a running back and 57 kickoff returns with an average of 19 yards per attempt. Last offseason, the Bills agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with McKissic but Washington matched and convinced him to return before the deal was signed. He became a free agent last March.”