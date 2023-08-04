Starting Bills OL Faces Growing Concern After Latest Injury Scare

Buffalo Bills tackle Spencer Brown suffered an injury scare at training camp on August 4, struggling to bend over to pick up his helmet while leaving the field with apparent back pain.
Brown was an important member of the offense last season, starting 14 games as he held down the right side of the offensive line. But Brown has also endured ongoing injury issues, undergoing surgery last offseason to treat a back issue and missing three games.
The latest injury has raised concern about his availability for the start of the season in a little more than a month.
Spencer Brown’s Painful Moment
As reporter Joe Marino noted on Twitter, Brown tweaked his back and was being taken off the field by trainers at the team’s Thursday practice when he struggled to bend over.
“At the end of practice, Bills OT Spencer Brown left the field walking with obvious stiffness and accompanied by several trainers,” Marino wrote. “He looked extremely uncomfortable and could not bend over to pick up his helmet. He has a history of back problems.”
Brown was later seen riding an electric bicycle to the dining hall at the St. John Fisher University campus, where Bills training camp is being held outside of Rochester, New York. As SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings noted, Brown’s history of injuries makes this week’s flare-up that much more concerning.of
“Brown already had back surgery last offseason and has dealt with various back injuries throughout his young football career thus far, so this injury is certainly worth monitoring as we move forward through training camp,” Skoczylas wrote. “Considering he was unable to bend down to grab his helmet, this is quite concerning — especially since the Bills’ offensive line remains possibly the biggest question mark as the regular season nears. Back injuries tend to linger, too, which only makes the situation worse.”
Bills Bring in Competition
The Bills have not revealed the extent of Brown’s apparent back injury or whether it could put him in jeopardy of missing preseason games or the regular season opener. Even if fully healthy, Brown could face a challenge for his starting job after the Bills signed veteran right tackle Brandon Shell this offseason.
New York Upstate‘s Ryan Talbot wrote at the time of Shell’s signing that the move could put Brown’s job in jeopardy.
“Bills GM Brandon Beane has expressed a lot of confidence in Spencer Brown, but the team lacked actual competition for the right tackle following the draft,” Talbot wrote. “Shell changes this as he’s proven to be a viable starter in his career. If Brown struggles on the field or with injuries, Buffalo could turn to Shell.”
Shell started 11 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, and has started at least 10 games in each of his last six NFL seasons. Shell received strong marks from Pro Football Focus for his run blocking last season, earning a 75.9 run grade, but was not as strong in pass blocking as he scored just a grade of just 51.7. Shell had a strong track record on the field, however, committing just four penalties and allowing two sacks in 761 snaps last season.