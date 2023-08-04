Starting Bills OL Faces Growing Concern After Latest Injury Scare

Buffalo Bills tackle Spencer Brown suffered an injury scare at training camp on August 4, struggling to bend over to pick up his helmet while leaving the field with apparent back pain.

Brown was an important member of the offense last season, starting 14 games as he held down the right side of the offensive line. But Brown has also endured ongoing injury issues, undergoing surgery last offseason to treat a back issue and missing three games.

The latest injury has raised concern about his availability for the start of the season in a little more than a month.

Spencer Brown’s Painful Moment

As reporter Joe Marino noted on Twitter, Brown tweaked his back and was being taken off the field by trainers at the team’s Thursday practice when he struggled to bend over.

“At the end of practice, Bills OT Spencer Brown left the field walking with obvious stiffness and accompanied by several trainers,” Marino wrote. “He looked extremely uncomfortable and could not bend over to pick up his helmet. He has a history of back problems.”

Brown was later seen riding an electric bicycle to the dining hall at the St. John Fisher University campus, where Bills training camp is being held outside of Rochester, New York. As of SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings noted, Brown’s history of injuries makes this week’s flare-up that much more concerning.

