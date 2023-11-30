Bills Speak Out on Von Miller’s Status After Arrest Warrant Issued

The Buffalo Bills issued a statement on edge rusher Von Miller after Dallas media outlets reported that he had an arrest warrant issued for an allegation that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.
The Bills did not announce any immediate change in Miller’s status.
Citing multiple police sources and officials, WFAA reported on November 30 that Miller was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at their Dallas home this week.
“Dallas police officials confirmed that a warrant for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person has been issued for Miller, a 34-year-old DeSoto native who plays for the Buffalo Bills,” the report noted.
The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning, saying they were aware of the allegations and looking into the situation. Though there were some immediate calls for the team to part ways with Miller, the Bills did not specify any change in his status with the team.
“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the statement read, via NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on X. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”
Report Shares Details on Von Miller Allegations
The report from WFAA noted that “a charge of assaulting a pregnant person is a third-degree felony in Texas,” but that Miller had not been arrested as of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.
The report noted that police responded to a “major disturbance” call at 11 a.m. Wednesday after allegations that an argument turned physical.
“Officers learned that Miller and the alleged victim were in an argument when Miller allegedly assaulted her, police said. Multiple police sources told WFAA that the alleged victim is Miller’s longtime girlfriend,” the report noted.
The report added that Miller left the scene before officers arrived, and the alleged victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene and not taken to a hospital.
This was not the first time that Miller faced an investigation. The All-Pro edge rusher also came under investigation by police in Colorado in 2021, the WFAA report noted, but the district attorney for the 18th Judicial District declined to move forward with charges. Details around the investigation were not disclosed and Miller went on to play for the Denver Broncos the next season, WFAA added.
Bills Defended Von Miller’s Play
The Bills had recently faced calls to bench Miller, who saw a significant drop in production after returning from a torn ACL. Miller has made just two tackles and one quarterback hit over his eight games this season, falling down in the team’s defensive line rotation.
Bills assistant head coach and defensive line coach Eric Washington defended Miller, saying he was still showing flashes of strong play despite the struggles.
“I see a determined veteran who’s working every day under circumstances that none of us could identify with … I see a veteran that has shown a lot of toughness, mental toughness, a lot of heart, and a lot of leadership, and really a lot of sacrifice,” Washington said, via SI.com. “Von didn’t wait until he was in an optimal position as far as what he’s used to doing.”