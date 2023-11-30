Bills Speak Out on Von Miller’s Status After Arrest Warrant Issued

The Buffalo Bills issued a statement on edge rusher Von Miller after Dallas media outlets reported that he had an arrest warrant issued for an allegation that he assaulted his pregnant girlfriend.

The Bills did not announce any immediate change in Miller’s status.

Citing multiple police sources and officials, WFAA reported on November 30 that Miller was accused of assaulting his girlfriend at their Dallas home this week.

“Dallas police officials confirmed that a warrant for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person has been issued for Miller, a 34-year-old DeSoto native who plays for the Buffalo Bills,” the report noted.

The Bills released a statement on Thursday morning, saying they were aware of the allegations and looking into the situation. Though there were some immediate calls for the team to part ways with Miller, the Bills did not specify any change in his status with the team.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the statement read, via NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero on X. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

Report Shares Details on Von Miller Allegations

The report from WFAA noted that “a charge of assaulting a pregnant person is a third-degree felony in Texas,” but that Miller had not been arrested as of 11 a.m. ET on Thursday.

The report noted that police responded to a “major disturbance” call at 11 a.m. Wednesday after allegations that an argument turned physical.