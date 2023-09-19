Bills Host Ex-Steelers Defensive Lineman for Workout

The Buffalo Bills are looking to add depth to their defensive line, hosting two free agents for visits on September 19 including a former Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle.

The Buffalo News reported that the Bills brought in Carlos Davis and Andrew Brown on Tuesday, though it was not clear if either were offered a spot either on the active roster or practice squad. The Bills have been largely healthy through the first two games of the season, though still regularly bring in free agents for workouts and often add them to the practice squad as needs arise.

Former Steelers Pick Made Impact in Pittsburgh

The 27-year-old Davis joined the Steelers as a seventh-round pick in 2020, appearing in seven games his rookie season. He spent two more years in Pittsburgh, appearing in seven total games before signing with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.

Davis spent training camp with the Falcons but was let go at the roster deadline.

As the Buffalo News noted, Brown has also made a number of stops in the NFL including time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad last season.