Bills Host Ex-Steelers Defensive Lineman for Workout

The Buffalo Bills are looking to add depth to their defensive line, hosting two free agents for visits on September 19 including a former Pittsburgh Steelers nose tackle.
The Buffalo News reported that the Bills brought in Carlos Davis and Andrew Brown on Tuesday, though it was not clear if either were offered a spot either on the active roster or practice squad. The Bills have been largely healthy through the first two games of the season, though still regularly bring in free agents for workouts and often add them to the practice squad as needs arise.
Former Steelers Pick Made Impact in Pittsburgh
The 27-year-old Davis joined the Steelers as a seventh-round pick in 2020, appearing in seven games his rookie season. He spent two more years in Pittsburgh, appearing in seven total games before signing with the Atlanta Falcons this offseason.
Davis spent training camp with the Falcons but was let go at the roster deadline.
As the Buffalo News noted, Brown has also made a number of stops in the NFL including time on the Arizona Cardinals practice squad last season.
“Brown, 27, was a fifth-round choice of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018 out of Virginia and has played in 28 career games with the Bengals, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers,” the report noted. “He has 19 career tackles and one sack.”
Bills Stay Healthy
There may not be a place for either Brown or Davis on the team, as the Bills have not lost any players to injuries through the first two games. Safety Micah Hyde and defensive end Leonard Floyd both exited Sunday’s 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders early, but both gave positive reports this week.
ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg reported that Hyde felt confident after the game.
“Micah Hyde, who had a hamstring injury towards the end of the game: ‘I’m great, I’m great,’ ” Getzenberg wrote, adding, “Hyde said he would do some rehab and be back next week.”
Floyd is also confident that he will be ready for next week’s game. Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski said he spoke to Floyd after the game and the defensive end said he would not be missing any time.
“Just caught up with Leonard Floyd in the #Bills’ locker room,” Skurski wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “He said his ankle injury is nothing to worry about and he’ll be ready for next week.”
The Bills have been strong defensively through two games, giving up an average of 16 points per game. The defense looked especially sharp in the 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on September 17, keeping pressure on quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and forcing two interceptions.
After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott praised the work of the defensive line.
“It started up front with the run game. Let’s just start there. They controlled the line of scrimmage, played well at the point of attack, which was a point of emphasis during the week,” McDermott said, via the Buffalo News.
McDermott also praised defensive line coach Eric Washington, saying he “has done a really good job of making sure we establish gap integrity early in the year. That’s something we’ve got to continue to do every week.”