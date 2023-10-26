Bills WR Stefon Diggs Offers Unusual Apology to Fans

Stefon Diggs is well aware that when he takes the field on Sundays, he’s not just playing for the Buffalo Bills but also the millions of fans who have in their fantasy football lineups or placed a wager on him.

The Bills receiver sent a message to fans this week, saying he feels bad for any time he may have busted their plays by not hitting his milestones.

“I ain’t going lie. I do be feeling a lil bad when I f*** up yaw parlay… or fantasy,” Diggs wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Diggs opened up this week about his performance and the team’s struggles, offering some thoughts beyond his impact on fantasy football and sports betting.

Stefon Diggs ‘Still Having a Blast’

Speaking to reporters on October 24, Diggs said he is still having fun on the field through a difficult stretch, though wishes the Bills could wake up their sluggish offense.

“I’m still having a blast,” Diggs said, via SI.com. “Not a blast if I’m being exact, but it’s not so much that. It’s more so you look at the things that are fun, [it] is scoring touchdowns. We haven’t had too many touchdowns.”

The Bills have struggled over the course of the last three games, losing to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New England Patriots and needing a final goal-line stop to beat the New York Giants. The offense has gone dormant for long stretches during this time, and Diggs said the team has been struggling with execution.

Stefon Diggs is a legend for this 😂 pic.twitter.com/58KB8diYS8 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 24, 2023

“Execution brings energy,” Diggs said. “If you don’t see that energy, I’d probably lean on that execution not being there.”

While the Bills have hit a wall on offense, Diggs has been one of the notable exceptions. He is on pace for one of the best seasons of his career, making 55 catches for 678 yards and six touchdowns so far.

The performance is likely more than enough to keep his fantasy football owners happy. Diggs has the second-most points among wide receivers in traditional scoring formats, behind only Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins.

Stefon Diggs Ready to Turn Things Around

Diggs and the Bills have the chance to turn around their fortunes in a short week, facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night. Diggs told reporters he is looking for the offense to get into a rhythm early, knowing that it can lead to greater success throughout the game.

“Us in a rhythm is scary, you know what I’m saying? Once we get going, we get going,” Diggs said, via The Associated Press. “We just got to get going.”

Wide receiver Gabe Davis believes the Bills need to keep things simple, knowing that it can help them loosen up and get back to how well they played before the difficult three-game stretch.

“It’s frustrating when you can’t score. So the fun’s not there when you’re not doing what you work all week to do,” Davis said. “We just need to keep it simple and start moving the ball. If we just do what we know what we can do, there ain’t no ceiling.”