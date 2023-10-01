Bills WR Stefon Diggs Shares Hilarious Take on Beer-Tossing Celebration

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs may not receive a fine for his beer-tossing celebration in Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins, but he’s still ready to fork over some cash for it.

Diggs was dominant in his team’s 48-20 win over the Dolphins on October 1, making six receptions for 120 yards with three touchdowns and consistently putting Dolphins defenders on their heels. On his first touchdown catch of the day, a score that put the Bills up 21-14 with just over 10 minutes left in the second quarter, Diggs celebrated by grabbing a pair of beers from someone in the crowd and tossing them around in the air.

Stefon Diggs celebrates his TD with some beers pic.twitter.com/fu9cuUMX8w — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) October 1, 2023

After the game, Diggs spoke out about the celebration and offered a hilarious reaction.

Stefon Diggs Ready to Pay Up

Speaking to reporters after the game, Diggs said he may need to fork over some cash to the fan who lost his beers.

“I owe someone like $18,” Diggs joked.

Diggs has become known for his exuberant touchdown celebrations, including one that got him in a bit of trouble with his family. Back in a December 2021 road win over the New England Patriots, Diggs caught a touchdown and was caught on video telling some Patriots fans to “shut the f**k up.”

In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show later that week, Diggs said his mother was not happy with his celebration.

“I actually had a quick talk with my mom after the game, she actually asked to see what I said, if I was embarrassing her on TV,” Diggs said. “I said, ‘Mom, I was doing my best Oprah Winfrey impression… You get a car! You get a car! You get a car!’ ”

Bills Dominant in Win Over Dolphins

Diggs was a big part of his team’s dominant effort against a Dolphins team that came into the game 3-0 and alone atop the AFC East. Quarterback Josh Allen was stellar as well, going 21 for 25 for 320 yards and four passing touchdowns to go along with a rushing score. The five total touchdowns matched Allen’s career high.

As Jay Skurski of the Buffalo News noted, Allen continued his streak of dominance against the Dolphins.

“Allen has now thrown for multiple passing touchdowns in 12 straight games against the Dolphins, including playoffs, extending the longest streak by a quarterback against a single opponent in NFL history,” Skurski wrote. “Dating back to last season and including playoffs, Allen has thrown for at least 200 yards in the first half alone in his last four games against Miami.”

The Bills have now won eight straight games against the Dolphins at home and have gone 12-2 against their divisional rival in their last 14 meetings. The Bills had a trio of close games against the Dolphins last season, splitting the season series before taking down the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

With the win, the Bills move to 3-1 and into a tie with the Dolphins atop the AFC East. The Bills will now travel to London for a “home” game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on October 8.