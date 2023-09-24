Bills WR Stefon Diggs Blasts Commentator for Joke About Brother’s Injury

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is coming to his brother’s defense after a commentator appeared to crack a joke about his season-ending injury.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, the younger brother of the Bills receiver, suffered a torn ACL in practice on September 21 and will be out for the season. The injury is a major blow to the Cowboys as they lose one of their top defenders and team leaders, and it was a personal setback to Stefon Diggs, who is very close with his brother.

So when ESPN commentator Bart Scott made a joke at the expense of Trevon Diggs, Stefon stood up for his brother.

Stefon Diggs: ‘What Did You Gain From That?’

On Friday, the day after Trevon Diggs suffered the season-ending injury, the crew on ESPN’s First Take discussed the setback and what it meant both for Diggs and the team. Scott appeared to make light of the injury as he pointed to Stephen A. Smith’s past commentary that the Cowboys always seem to find a way to mess up good situations.

“This is a major, major blow for Dallas,” Scott said, via The Dallas Morning News. “Like Stephen A. [Smith] always says, just wait. Something bad always happens.”

With all the cuts ESPN did it is beyond me how Bart Scott made the team. #DallasCowboys #CowboysNation pic.twitter.com/iDvQBexE5S — Stephen (@StephHBTC) September 22, 2023

Smith quickly shut down that idea, saying Diggs’ injury was no joking matter.