Bills WR Stefon Diggs Blasts Commentator for Joke About Brother’s Injury

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is coming to his brother’s defense after a commentator appeared to crack a joke about his season-ending injury.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs, the younger brother of the Bills receiver, suffered a torn ACL in practice on September 21 and will be out for the season. The injury is a major blow to the Cowboys as they lose one of their top defenders and team leaders, and it was a personal setback to Stefon Diggs, who is very close with his brother.
So when ESPN commentator Bart Scott made a joke at the expense of Trevon Diggs, Stefon stood up for his brother.
Stefon Diggs: ‘What Did You Gain From That?’
On Friday, the day after Trevon Diggs suffered the season-ending injury, the crew on ESPN’s First Take discussed the setback and what it meant both for Diggs and the team. Scott appeared to make light of the injury as he pointed to Stephen A. Smith’s past commentary that the Cowboys always seem to find a way to mess up good situations.
“This is a major, major blow for Dallas,” Scott said, via The Dallas Morning News. “Like Stephen A. [Smith] always says, just wait. Something bad always happens.”
Smith quickly shut down that idea, saying Diggs’ injury was no joking matter.
“I wouldn’t do that right now in all seriousness,” Smith said. “This is a season-ending knee injury so I’m certainly not going to joke about that.”
Though Scott backed off that line of discussion, the apparent joke still didn’t sit well with Stefon Diggs, who took to X to call out the ESPN commentator.
“Bart scott. Like what did you gain from that ? Other than looking like a [clown],” Diggs wrote.
The Diggs brothers have remained very close, competing against each other at the Pro Bowl and regularly attending each other’s games. One night after the Cowboys beat the New York Giants in the Meadowlands on Sunday Night Football in Week 1, Trevon Diggs remained in town to watch Stefon Diggs and the Bills take on the New York Jets the following night.
Trevon also regularly jokes that his brother should join the Cowboys, which caused a stir this offseason amid rumors that Stefon Diggs was unhappy with the Bills.
Cowboys Stick Up for Trevon Diggs
Other members of the Cowboys joined Stefon Diggs in calling out Scott for his commentary. Linebacker Micah Parsons took aim at Scott in another social media post, calling him “lame.”
“Lame… This is why I really don’t like talking to dudes in the media!!” Parsons said. “As a former player you are lame… Just facts joking bout a man trying to feed his family and building a legacy! ESPN gotta stop letting corn balls on tv!!”
Scott responded, saying he did not intend to joke about the injury but instead was talking about the bad luck that the Cowboys suffered in what some predicted could be a Super Bowl season. But Parsons was not eager to hear the apology.
“You a lame, keep my brother name out your mouth,” Parsons responded. “Get a new segment cause the one you had today was trash!!”