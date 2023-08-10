Bills’ Stefon Diggs Confronts Teammate After Injury Scare in Practice

The Buffalo Bills had some tense moments in training camp on August 10 after wide receiver Stefon Diggs had an injury scare and then a confrontation with teammate Kaiir Elam.
As WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio wrote on Twitter, Diggs went down to the turf during the Thursday morning practice and was tended to by trainers. After the star receiver was able to get up, he had some words with the cornerback.
“Diggs just ran across the field to the defensive sideline, and was having words with Kaiir Elam,” Capaccio tweeted. “A bunch of other players surrounded them and he got him to go back, including Dion Dawkins. Then Gabe Davis had some things to say to that side.”
While the situation diffused and Diggs was ultimately not injured, the incident was the latest bit of tension in a competitive training camp for the Bills.
Stefon Diggs Not Hurt After Injury Scare
The exact nature of Diggs’ injury was not shared, but ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg said the receiver gave himself a clean bill of health after practice.
“I’m great,” Diggs told reporters, via Getzenberg.
Getzenberg added that a few other offensive players helped to diffuse tensions between Diggs and Elam, guiding him back to the offensive side of the field at practice.
Diggs had actually played peacemaker during the team’s first fight of training camp. Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News reported on August 7 that the Bills made it through two weeks of training camp without any significant scuffle, but that changed on Monday as a pair of players got into a fraccas at practice.
Diggs helped to diffuse the tensions, O’Halloran noted.
“Skirmish! The Bills had their first dustup of camp after a run play in 11-on-11,” O’Halloran wrote. “Right tackle Spencer Brown and middle linebacker Tyrel Dodson got mixed up and Brown lost his helmet.
“The peacemakers were Diggs (who corralled Dodson) and safety Damar Hamlin (who got in front of Brown).”
Stefon Diggs Gets a Break This Weekend
The Bills had announced earlier on Thursday that Diggs and quarterback Josh Allen would be sitting out the team’s preseason opener on August 12 against the Indianapolis Colts. The team planned to play other starters for close to a quarter, Capaccio reported on Twitter.
The news came after Diggs suffered another injury scare during Wednesday’s practice, Jonah Bronstein of WIVB-TV in Buffalo reported. He took a hard hit while making a contested catch, but was ultimately all right.
“Right after Stefon Diggs beat Tre’Davious White for a contested catch along the sideline, Bills fans gasped when the star receiver was shaken up in a collision with Siran Neal,” Bronstein wrote. “Both players laid on the turf in the end zone for a moment. Diggs eventually got up laughing and walked off the field without his helmet. He sat out a few plays, then returned. Neal, a special teams ace who has received a lot of reps as a nickel defender during training camp, made a leaping interception not long after.”
Allen has also suffered some injury scares, but offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey said there are no long-term concerns about his health.