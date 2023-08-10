Bills’ Stefon Diggs Confronts Teammate After Injury Scare in Practice

The Buffalo Bills had some tense moments in training camp on August 10 after wide receiver Stefon Diggs had an injury scare and then a confrontation with teammate Kaiir Elam.

As WGR 550 reporter Sal Capaccio wrote on Twitter, Diggs went down to the turf during the Thursday morning practice and was tended to by trainers. After the star receiver was able to get up, he had some words with the cornerback.

“Diggs just ran across the field to the defensive sideline, and was having words with Kaiir Elam,” Capaccio tweeted. “A bunch of other players surrounded them and he got him to go back, including Dion Dawkins. Then Gabe Davis had some things to say to that side.”

While the situation diffused and Diggs was ultimately not injured, the incident was the latest bit of tension in a competitive training camp for the Bills.

Stefon Diggs Not Hurt After Injury Scare

The exact nature of Diggs’ injury was not shared, but ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg said the receiver gave himself a clean bill of health after practice.

“I’m great,” Diggs told reporters, via Getzenberg.

Stefon Diggs after practice: “I’m great.” https://t.co/06JerR9Bk6 — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) August 10, 2023

Getzenberg added that a few other offensive players helped to diffuse tensions between Diggs and Elam, guiding him back to the offensive side of the field at practice.

Diggs had actually played peacemaker during the team’s first fight of training camp. Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News reported on August 7 that the Bills made it through two weeks of training camp without any significant scuffle, but that changed on Monday as a pair of players got into a fraccas at practice.

Diggs helped to diffuse the tensions, O’Halloran noted.

“Skirmish! The Bills had their first dustup of camp after a run play in 11-on-11,” O’Halloran wrote. “Right tackle Spencer Brown and middle linebacker Tyrel Dodson got mixed up and Brown lost his helmet.