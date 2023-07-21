Bills WR Stefon Diggs Turns Heads With Intense Workout Pictures on IG

Stefon Diggs may have taken some time away from the Buffalo Bills this offseason, but he apparently didn’t miss many days at the gym.

As the team prepares to start training camp in less than a week, the All-Pro wide receiver took to Instagram to share some pictures of the workouts he’s been going through in preparation. Diggs had stirred up some drama this offseason after a sideline outburst in the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was followed by months of cryptic posts hinting at discontent. The situation came to a head in June when Diggs was absent for the first day of mandatory minicamp, but the team has since diffused the idea of tensions.

Fans shared reactions to Diggs’ workout photos, with some expressing relief that he appears ready to rejoin the team and put the drama in the past.

Stefon Diggs Putting in the Work

Diggs took to Instagram on July 20 to share a pair of images showing his workouts — one on a running track and the other in the gym — and a video of himself getting hyped on the sidelines during a game and celebrating a touchdown.

The images caught some viral attention among Bills fans, with some sharing excitement for the upcoming season.

“Sauce Gardner better be ready week 1,” one fan wrote, warning of the matchup the New York Jets face in taking on the Bills in Monday Night Football to open the season.

Bills Receiver’s Workouts Go Viral

Diggs has gotten plenty of attention in the past for his offseason work ethic. Back in June 2020, a few months after he joined the team in a trade from the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs made a big impression on Josh Allen after the pair worked out together.