Bills’ Stefon Diggs Sends NSFW Message to Packers CB After Altercation

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs got heated with Jaire Alexander before Sunday night’s game, then delivered a NSFW message to the Green Bay Packers cornerback after he and the Bills got the last laugh.

The Bills beat the Packers 27-17 on Sunday Night Football, with Diggs leading an unusually sloppy Bills offense to the victory. Diggs torched the Green Bay secondary, making six catches for 108 yards and a touchdown in a game where Bills quarterback Josh Allen threw for just 218 yards with two interceptions.

After the game, Diggs sounded off on his pregame altercation and sent a parting shot to Alexander and the Packers.

Diggs and Alexander Get Into Pregame Spat

Diggs and Alexander have a history that predates the wide receiver’s time with the Bills, as the two were NFC North rivals when Diggs was with the Minnesota Vikings. They started the battle early on Sunday, getting into a spat as Alexander and the Packers were running out of the tunnel and onto the field.

Video showed Diggs jogging alongside a crowd of Packers players to confront Alexander, with the two sharing some heated words.

Diggs got the better of Alexander during the game, regularly finding holes in the Packers secondary. As ESPN noted, the only relief for the Packers defense came during a brief period when Diggs was under review for a potential concussion.

“The only time Diggs was stopped was late in the first half, when the NFL’s concussion spotter pulled him from the game after it appeared he might have sustained a head injury following a 53-yard catch,” the report noted. “After being evaluated, Diggs emerged from the blue medical tent and could be seen mouthing to teammates that he bit his tongue.”

Alexander had his moments in the game as well. He made a late interception against Allen as the Bills were driving for a potential score, a rare red-zone turnover for the Bills quarterback. After making the snag, he gave the ball to a young Packers fan seated near the field

Diggs Delivers NSFW Message to Alexander After Bills Win

Speaking to reporters after the game, Diggs had a very blunt message about the pregame spat with Alexander.

“I don’t know who the f*** started it. I finished it,” Diggs said, via Bills reporter Matt Bove.

Though the two may have gotten heated during the game, Diggs seems to have some respect for the Packers cornerback. Earlier in the week, he shared praise for Alexander and said he was ready for a tough matchup.

“He’s definitely a competitor,” Diggs said, via Syracuse.com. “He’s a guy that competes at a high level. He finishes plays. He’s fast. I think he had battled an injury not too long ago too so he’s a guy that’s probably getting back out there and getting his confidence, and he’s been playing well. So going against corners, I see the best corner every week.”

The win was the fourth straight for the Bills, moving them to 6-1 and allowing them to create some space atop the AFC East. The second-place New York Jets lost to the New England Patriots earlier on Sunday, dropping them to 5-3 behind the Bills.