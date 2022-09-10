Viral Video Shows NSFW Outburst from Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs got a bit heated during the Buffalo Bills‘ season-opening beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams.

A video showing Diggs launching into a profanity-laced outburst on the team bench has attracted some viral attention on social media in the days after the game. Diggs torched the Los Angeles defense in the game, and let his emotions out on the sideline.

Diggs Goes Off During Bills Win

The video showed Diggs yelling toward the crowd, seemingly upset at what he saw as disrespect from the Rams defense.

“I don’t know what they told you!” Diggs shouted in the viral clip. “They got me f***ed up.”

The outburst appeared to be spillover from the trash talking that took place on the field. Diggs was frequently matched up with All-Pro Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, with the two often exchanging words on the field. After Diggs caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to put the Bills up 31-10, he immediately pointed toward Ramsey and shared some words.

Diggs taunting Ramsey 😎 pic.twitter.com/Y6xKroXhio — Built in Buffalo (@BuiltInBuffalo_) September 9, 2022

After the game, Diggs said that he originally wasn’t supposed to run that route, but Allen saw an opening in the defense and told his wide receiver to test them deep.

“That actually wasn’t even original play, so shout out to Josh,” Diggs told the team website. “Josh sees a lot of things at the quarterback position that you might not see at the receiver position. One thing I learned, do what the quarterback tells you.” Diggs said he was hoping to set the tone for the team in the season opener.