Viral Video Shows NSFW Outburst from Bills WR Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs got a bit heated during the Buffalo Bills‘ season-opening beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams.
A video showing Diggs launching into a profanity-laced outburst on the team bench has attracted some viral attention on social media in the days after the game. Diggs torched the Los Angeles defense in the game, and let his emotions out on the sideline.
Diggs Goes Off During Bills Win
The video showed Diggs yelling toward the crowd, seemingly upset at what he saw as disrespect from the Rams defense.
“I don’t know what they told you!” Diggs shouted in the viral clip. “They got me f***ed up.”
The outburst appeared to be spillover from the trash talking that took place on the field. Diggs was frequently matched up with All-Pro Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, with the two often exchanging words on the field. After Diggs caught a 53-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to put the Bills up 31-10, he immediately pointed toward Ramsey and shared some words.
After the game, Diggs said that he originally wasn’t supposed to run that route, but Allen saw an opening in the defense and told his wide receiver to test them deep.
“That actually wasn’t even original play, so shout out to Josh,” Diggs told the team website. “Josh sees a lot of things at the quarterback position that you might not see at the receiver position. One thing I learned, do what the quarterback tells you.”
Diggs said he was hoping to set the tone for the team in the season opener.
“I feel like my job is to get it started, get the quarterback comfortable, opening up for wherever else on other guys, and getting to the hole,” Diggs said. “They’re getting me open, too, so it all works hand in hand.”
He certainly accomplished that. Diggs was a driving force behind Buffalo’s 31-10 win against the Rams, making eight receptions for 122 yards and the touchdown.
Allen joined Diggs in setting the tone — and also sharing some trash talk toward Rams defenders. The Bills quarterback had some testy exchanges as well, and one very memorable stiff arm.
“I like winning,” Allen said.” Whatever I’m asked to do, I’m willing to do. Limiting the hits, obviously slide and getting out of bounds, that’s above the utmost importance there. The best ability is availability. But when I’m called upon to do something for my team, I’m willing to do it.”
Diggs Has Gotten Heated Before
This was not the first time that cameras captured a NSFW moment from Diggs. After catching a touchdown in a key Week 16 win over the New England Patriots last season, Diggs was seen pointing toward some Patriots fans seated behind the endzone and telling them to “shut the f**k up.”
Diggs got in some trouble for the incident, though not with the team or the NFL. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show after the game, Diggs revealed that his mom gave some a talking-to about his behavior.
“I actually had a quick talk with my mom after the game, she actually asked to see what I said, if I was embarrassing her on TV,” Diggs said. “I said, ‘Mom, I was doing my best Oprah Winfrey impression… You get a car! You get a car! You get a car!’ ”