Bills’ Stefon Diggs Pays Tribute to Brother After Season-Ending Injury

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs had his injured brother on his mind on Sunday.

The Bills receiver paid tribute to Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs after he suffered a season-ending ACL tear in practice on September 21, wearing his brother’s name on his eye black and playing catch with Trevon’s son before the game.

Stefon Diggs has been vocal in support of his brother, showing support throughout Trevon’s four years in the NFL and this week backing his brother after a commentator’s ill-timed joke about the injury.

Stefon Diggs Shows Love for Family

Stefon Diggs made some time for family before Buffalo’s game against the Washington Commanders on September 24, playing catch with nephew Aaiden before the game. Video shared by the Bills on X showed Stefon tossing a touchdown to Trevon’s son, who was in attendance to watch the Bills.

The game is something of a homecoming for the Diggs family, who grew up in Maryland. Stefon Diggs stayed in his home state for college, starring at the University of Maryland.

Stefon Diggs also sent a message to his brother during the game, wearing eye black with the words “Tre 7” under one eye and “5ever” under the other.

Stefon also stuck up for his brother after ESPN’s commentator Bart Scott’s ill-timed joke about Trevon’s injury.

“This is a major, major blow for Dallas,” Scott said, via The Dallas Morning News. “Like Stephen A. [Smith] always says, just wait. Something bad always happens.”

Stefon Diggs shot back, saying he didn’t believe there was anything light-hearted about the injury.

“Bart scott. Like what did you gain from that ? Other than looking like a [clown],” Diggs wrote on X.

Trevon Diggs’ Injury ‘A Punch to the Gut’

The injury is a major setback to the Cowboys, as Trevon Diggs has been a vocal leader and one of the team’s top performers on defense. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy spoke out this week, saying it was a devastating injury for Trevon but that the defense would need to find a way to adjust.

“Obviously you feel sick [for] him,” McCarthy said, via ESPN. “It’s definitely a punch to the gut for our football team, but this is an opportunity for our defensive depth to stand up and continue to move forward.”

McCarthy added that he was glad to see the way the team has already come together in the wake of Trevon’s injury, moving forward while also showing love and support to their teammate.

“This is an example of what we’re talking about when we speak on culture, the strength of the locker room,” McCarthy said. “It’s something that you’re going to have to deal with throughout the season. It’s part of the adversity to win a championship. The focal point really for us is really on Trevon, the person, because he needs our love and support, but this is part of the NFL. It’s definitely unfortunate.”

Trevon Diggs sent a message back to fans this week, taking to X to show appreciation for all the support they showed since his injury.

“Thank you for all the prayers and I appreciate everyone for checking on me!” Trevon Diggs wrote. “This is just God’s Plan. I will be back and better!”