Bills WR Stefon Diggs Sounds Off on Jets’ Defense

Stefon Diggs knows the Buffalo Bills will have a challenge when they face the New York Jets on Monday Night Football.

The Bills wide receiver spoke out ahead of their September 11 matchup, saying he expects the New York defense to get even better than they were last year.

“They’re a real good defense. They didn’t do anything except get better. Especially defensively, I think it’s another year in that system,” Diggs told reporters on September 8.

Josh Allen Praises ‘Really Good Group’

Diggs was not the only member of the Bills’ offense sharing some respect for their divisional foe ahead of the season opener, with quarterback Josh Allen joining in giving props to the Jets.

“They’re a pretty good group, really good group for that matter,” Allen said. “They got rushers that have motors, they sub those guys in and out so they’re fresh. Their DBs are smart. I know (Sauce Gardner), he’s a great player, he gets a lot of credit, and I think (DJ Reed) is also pretty dang good.”

The Jets were competitive in both games against the Bills last season, winning the Week 9 matchup and playing close again in a Week 14 win for the Bills. The Jets hounded Allen through those two games, sacking him eight times and forcing two interceptions and two fumbles, both of which the Bills recovered.

Some analysts believe the Jets could give the Bills trouble again this season. In an appearance on “One Bills Live,” NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky said the Bills’ offensive line could have their hands full.

“My biggest concern for the Bills in this game is their offensive line,” Orlovsky said. “The waves of people that they have to be able to go and rush the passer is going to be overwhelming for a lot of teams. That’s the biggest challenge for Buffalo on Monday night.”

Stefon Diggs Ready to Start Season

Diggs had been through a tumultuous offseason, starting with his sideline outburst in the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and continuing through with a series of cryptic posts during the offseason.

The rumors of tensions between Diggs and the team came to a head when he was absent on the first day of mandatory minicamp, though head coach Sean McDermott later explained that it was an excused absence and there were no further incidents.

Diggs spoke out this week, saying he was excited for the new season and new opportunity for the team.

“This year I feel like we’re doing a great job at just kind of falling under the radar,” Diggs said in a September 7 appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “And as a team, we’ve been real high but we haven’t accomplished the goal. But you take it one game at a time, one season at a time. We’ve got a new opportunity, brand new season, spanking new season to go put some good things on tape and show what you could do as an offense and as a team. So for me like, yeah, that’s big picture, but see the forest, through the trees, and it starts with game one.”