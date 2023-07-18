Stefon Diggs’ ‘State of Mind’ Questioned as Bills Season Approaches

The Buffalo Bills head into training camp on July 26 with few lingering questions about their roster, with few significant position battles expected and a depth chart largely set.

But one of the biggest questions, a report from The Associated Press suggests, is in the mindset that star receiver Stefon Diggs will bring after months of hinting at discontent. The issue came to a head in June when Diggs was absent on the first day of mandatory minicamp, and though players and coaches have defused the issue and insisted there are no lasting tensions, there are still lingering doubts about the situation.

Mystery Remains Around Stefon Diggs Situation

In a training camp preview, The Associated Press noted that the team still faces “questions revolving around Diggs’ frame of mind” with one week left before the start of training camp. While Bills head coach Sean McDermott revealed that he excused Diggs from the first day of minicamp after issues arose during a meeting with coaching staff, the exact nature of the disagreement remains a mystery.

“Though quarterback Josh Allen blames reporters for making too much of Stefon Diggs’ absence for the start of mandatory minicamp last month, the team’s premier receiver has yet to publicly shed light on the lingering issues he had carrying over from last season,” the report noted. “Coach Sean McDermott initially raised a red flag, saying he was concerned by Diggs’ absence, before clarifying a day later that the receiver was excused.”

Stefon Diggs is looking smooth. 😮‍💨 (Via @stefondiggs) pic.twitter.com/2pye6JFUjz — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) July 18, 2023

The concerns surrounding Diggs first arose during the team’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, when the receiver was seen growing animated toward Allen on the sidelines. Allen explained in an appearance on “Bussin’ With the Boys” recorded on June 11 that Diggs is just a passionate player and he didn’t take anything personally.

“He’ll yell at me for good, he’ll yell at me for bad. I want that from him. I want him to tell me what’s going on,” Allen said. “When things are going good, he’s yelling at someone because he’s hyped up and he wants to see someone do something. It is what is. He’s one of the best receivers in the game. He’s my brother right there and everything else is behind us.”

Stefon Diggs Expected Back for Training Camp

While the Bills have not publicly revealed exactly what transpired at minicamp that led to Diggs going home on the first day, one insider believes the issues will not carry over to training camp.

In a June 26 appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that the All-Pro receiver’s return for the second day of minicamp was a positive sign and likely means he will be a full participant when training camp opens next week.

“I was told pretty adamantly that Diggs would not have been there for that minicamp practice on the field had he not felt that they were in a little better of a place than they were before that Tuesday,” Fowler said. “I do sense that things are positive, and I’m told the Bills fully expect him for training camp. They don’t really expect any funny business here; they do believe they have this resolved.”