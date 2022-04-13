Bills WR Stefon Diggs Trolls Teammate Over His New Contract

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs may be serious about collecting a commission from his teammate’s new contract.

When teammate Isaiah McKenzie landed a two-year, $8 million contract earlier this offseason, Diggs joked that McKenzie owed something for his help in landing the deal — $200,000, to be exact. When Diggs signed his own, much larger contract extension earlier this month, McKenzie expressed relief that Diggs would not need to come looking for his share.

“[Buffalo Bills] good looking out, because i was not trying to pay [Diggs] 200K,” McKenzie tweeted.

But Diggs apparently hasn’t forgotten, raising the request again when McKenzie floated an idea for a new business venture in Buffalo.

Diggs Wants His Money

McKenzie took to Twitter this week with an idea to open a Waffle House restaurant in Buffalo. A staple of his native Florida, the breakfast-food chain has yet to penetrate the Buffalo market, and McKenzie saw an opportunity to bring one there.

“Buffalo let’s put our money together and get a Waffle House,” McKenzie tweeted.

McKenzie himself is a restaurant owner, operating a barbeque eatery in Miami. While fellow Bills receiver Gabriel Davis tweeted his approval of the idea of adding a Waffle House to his business empire, Diggs took the chance to remind McKenzie that he still owes him some money.

Hate seeing people make money plans with my money… https://t.co/5yiNXgCIrA — DIGGS (@stefondiggs) April 12, 2022

While the attention that opposing defenses give to Diggs undoubtedly helped his teammate in the passing game and may have played a role in his new contract, McKenzie offers value to the team beyond his role on offense. He served as the team’s return specialist for much of last season, returning both kickoffs and punts. With the departure of Cole Beasley last month, McKenzie also has the chance to play a bigger role on offense in the coming season while lining up in the slot.

Happy birthday to the face of the franchise. Have a day, @_IsaiahMcKenzie! 😁 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/bOfFtevLCc — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) April 9, 2022

Diggs Earns His Own Money

Diggs himself has more than enough money to open a chain of Waffle Houses if he so wished. The Bills made him one of the top-paid receivers in the NFL with a four-year, $104 million contract extension. After signing the deal, Diggs took to Instagram to write a message to Bills fans, saying he’s excited at the idea of spending the rest of his career in Buffalo.

“We live and work in a very competitive and often times uncertain environment,” he wrote. “There was so much work put in to get to this point but I am beyond happy to know that I will be playing the rest of my career with BILLS MAFIA. Words cannot describe how I’m feeling right now. I am extremely grateful to my mom, all of the coaches who have impacted my life over the years, my teammates, my agency and, of course, Kim and Terry Pegula, Brandon Beane, and the entire Bills organization.”

Bills general manager Brandon Beane praised Diggs for his contributions both on and off the field.

“I think the world of Stef, I think what he’s brought our team has been great,” Beane said, per ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “He’s been great for Josh [Allen]. He’s been great for our offense and his leadership has stepped up and we want to see [Stef] in Buffalo for years to come.”

