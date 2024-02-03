Bills WR Stefon Diggs Turns Heads With Cryptic Comments on Future in Buffalo

One year after an offseason filled with drama, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs is once again casting uncertainty on his future with the team.

Diggs spoke out for the first time since the team’s playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, opening up to the NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe at this week’s Pro Bowl Games. Though Diggs remains under contract through the 2027 season, he wouldn’t say for certainty what his future would hold.

“I feel like I take it day by day,” he said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of changes going on, a lot of things going on. I can’t really put the carriage before the horse, you know what I’m saying? But I got a great offseason in front of me to put a lot of work in and kind of build around what we got and what we’re doing.

“I can’t tell you what the future holds, but I’m still being me.”

When asked if he was planning to move forward with the Bills, Diggs offered another cryptic answer.

“I’m ready to go no matter which way it goes,” Diggs said.

Bills Moving Forward With Top Receiver

Though Diggs may not commit to his future in Buffalo, insiders believe the team has little choice in the matter. As Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports noted, Diggs carries a $27.8 million cap hit for the coming season and the cap-strapped Bills would not be able to move on even if they wanted to.

“That said, his contract does become more maneuverable after next season with his dead cap number decreasing in each of the next three campaigns,” Sullivan wrote.

The Bills have remained publicly committed to Diggs. In his season-ending press conference, general manager Brandon Beane said that Diggs will enter next season as the team’s top receiver even though he suffered a late-season dropoff and a critical drop in the divisional-round loss to the Chiefs.

“Stef’s, he’s a No. 1 receiver. I firmly believe that, not wavering off of that,” Beane said, via ESPN. “… Listen, we have to continue to put weapons out there to keep teams from bracketing him or, you know, locking him down in different ways to take him away. They know you are going to want him. Stef can still play, I’m sure he would love to have that deep ball again, he’d be the first to tell you. He’s super competitive, he’s going to work his tail off this offseason. I know there’s various reasons or questions on this or his production, all that, but I still see Stef as a No. 1 receiver.”

Stefon Diggs Disappointed With End to Season