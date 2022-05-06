Bills Return Specialist’s Job Could Be in Danger After Draft: Report

The Buffalo Bills landed a dangerous playmaker in the NFL Draft in Khalil Shakir, and his addition could put a return specialist’s job at risk.

The Bills were praised for trading up 20 spots to take Shakir with the 148th overall pick, with Pro Football Focus calling him one of the biggest steals of the draft. While the Boise State receiver is expected to compete for targets out of the slot, he also has the potential to make an impact as a kick returner. He returned punts and kicks in college, adding another dimension to his game and a potential roadblock for Marquez Stevenson to make the team.

Stevenson’s Job at Risk

As Nick Wojton of USA Today’s Bills Wire noted, Stevenson played a very limited role with the Bills last season. The 2021 sixth-round draft pick was on injured reserve to start the season, and was inactive for a stretch when the Bills were facing difficult weather conditions and head coach Sean McDermott employed the sure-handed Micah Hyde to return kicks. The Bills also made a big commitment to incumbent kick returner Isaiah McKenzie, signing him to a two-year deal.

Wojton pegged Stevenson as one of the “losers” from the draft, noting that he sits behind McKenzie and in competition with Shakir for a roster spot.