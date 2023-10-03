Ex-Bills RB Could Return to Buffalo After Release by Giants

The New York Giants parted ways with veteran Taiwan Jones on October 3, and the question before the Buffalo Bills is now whether they will bring back the running back and special teams ace for a third stint with the team.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Giants released Jones from their practice squad, bringing an end to his tenure with the team. Jones had signed with the Giants in free agency after three years with the Bills, landing on the practice squad but getting called up to the active roster twice to serve in a special teams role.

With Jones headed back to free agency, the Bills could have the opportunity to bolster their practice squad with a steady veteran who was a top special teams player for five seasons in Buffalo.

Giants Bring Back Former Player, Cut Taiwan Jones Loose

Jones was cut from the practice squad to make room for Justin Pugh, who originally joined the Giants as a first-round draft pick in 2013 and now will provide some much-needed help at offensive line.

Jones’s release came as a surprise to some insiders, as he was seen as a core special teams player and had strong connections to Giants head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen, who were together with him in Buffalo.

“That’s tough. Went from being a core special teamer on the verge of a spot on the 53 to getting cut,” wrote The Athletic’s Dan Duggan on X.

Bills Could Show Interest

Jones had been highly valued by the Bills, even though he played almost exclusively on special teams. Though he is listed at running back, Jones had no rushing attempts and just six pass targets during his five seasons in Buffalo. He made one catch for 11 yards during that time.

One of Jones’s most memorable plays on offense actually came against the Bills, when played one season for the Houston Texans in 2019 squeezed between his two separate stints in Buffalo. In a playoff game against the Bills, Jones made a 34-yard reception in overtime that set up the game-winning field goal.

But Jones was a captain in Buffalo, well-liked among players and fans. Though he is the oldest running back in the NFL this season at age 34, Jones told the Spokesman-Review in February that he still feels ready to play and gave credit to Buffalo’s training staff.

“I feel good,” Jones said. “I tip my hat to our athletic training staff and coaches to help me get through the season without missing a game. That was definitely a goal on my list coming into the season.”

At the time, Jones said he enjoyed his role on special teams and felt appreciated by Bills fans despite not getting the limelight that traditional running backs might receive.

“As a special teams player, you don’t really get into the limelight,” he said. “But to hear I still have fans that look for me on special teams plays makes me appreciate them and want to go out and represent those people.”