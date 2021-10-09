Bills Lock Down Key Defensive Playmaker with Three-Year Extension

Last season, Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson turned in one of the most memorable plays in franchise history to help propel the team to the AFC Championship game.

On Saturday, the team made sure the starting nickel cornerback with a knack for coming through in the big moments will be staying with the team a while longer. The Bills announced on Oct. 9 that they had signed Johnson to a three-year extension, keeping him from hitting free agency next year and taking another step to keep the core of the league-best defense intact.

As the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported, the three-year extension is worth $24 million and includes close to $14 million in guaranteed money.

The #Bills are giving nickel CB Taron Johnson a 3-year deal worth $24M that includes roughly $14M guaranteed, source said. A really nice payday for the homegrown player. https://t.co/7lraAkjOqQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2021

Johnson’s New Deal

Prior to the announcement of his contract extension, Johnson’s future with the team had been in question. As Jon Scott of Spectrum News had noted, Johnson’s struggles with injuries and the rise of third-year cornerback Cam Lewis made it unclear whether the Bills would bring him back after his contract was up.

“The #Bills have a very interesting decision to make this upcoming offseason with Taron Johnson,” Scott tweeted. “He’s been absolutely fantastic this season, but injuries continue to be a thing. And Cam Lewis has shown he’s more than capable to being a good nickel corner for them.”

Staying in Buffalo! 👏 Taron Johnson has signed a three-year contract extension https://t.co/HlMtkgpCNs pic.twitter.com/NmxkhwEPrf — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 9, 2021