Ex-Bills WR Gets Workout With AFC Rival After Leaving Buffalo

Tavon Austin never got the opportunity he wanted with the Buffalo Bills, but the former 2013 first-round pick could soon be getting another chance to make an impact in the NFL.

Austin signed with the Bills this offseason and was expected to compete for a place in both the receiving corps and kick return game, but he failed to impress throughout training camp and the preseason and found himself on the practice squad instead. A spate of injuries to the team’s receivers early in the season looked like it could give Austin a chance to move up to the active roster, but the Bills went in a different direction and Austin went his own way.

Now a free agent, Austin could be getting another opportunity with a potential rival to the Bills.

Austin Lands Workout With AFC North Team

Austin was released by the Bills on October 5 after a reported disagreement with the team about his role.

“According to league sources, the Bills and WR Tavon Austin have mutually agreed to part ways,” WGR 550’s Sal Capaccio reported. “Austin was not happy about his lack of opportunity to get on the field.”

At the time, the Bills were dealing with injuries to wide receiver Jake Kumerow and Isaiah McKenzie, while deep threat Gabe Davis was playing through an ankle injury. But the Bills opted to sign 2020 draft pick Isaiah Hodgins to the active roster rather than elevate Austin from the practice squad.

Austin may now have another chance in the NFL. The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec reported that Austin got a workout from the Baltimore Ravens, who also worked out veteran DeSean Jackson. Though Jackson ultimately earned a contract and a spot on the practice squad, Austin could still be a possibility for a Ravens team that had been hit by some injuries.

Austin Helped Bills in Unconventional Way

Though Austin never made it to the active roster for the Bills, he still played an important role on the practice squad. In the leadup to Buffalo’s October 2 win over the Ravens, Austin played the role of quarterback Lamar Jackson on the scout team and earned some praise from head coach Sean McDermott for helping prepare the defense.

“It’s fun,” McDermott said, via Syracuse.com’s Matt Parrino. “It brings some energy to the team and fun to see a guy go out there and embrace the role. He put himself into the role, which is cool to watch.”

McDermott also praised Austin’s willingness to play whatever role needed to help the team.

“I appreciate him,” McDermott said. “Because he could easily be, ‘Hey I’m a receiver. I don’t do that. It’s not what I do.’ I think the guys had some fun with it, and I think he did also.”

Austin could still be an option for a team looking for help at wide receiver or kick returner. He has 26 total touchdowns through nine NFL seasons, with 2,239 total receiving yards and 1,361 rushing yards.

Much of that production is in the past, however. Austin had just 233 total receiving yards and one touchdown through his last two NFL seasons, adding another 271 total return yards.