Bills S Taylor Rapp Likely Facing Punishment for Controversial Hit

“Rapp, a second-round pick of the Rams, should expect a fine letter from the league this week for the unnecessary roughness penalty,” Williams wrote. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio noted that the league has become more transparent regarding fines, issuing a weekly announcement on Saturdays of all players who were fined from the previous week’s games. He noted that hits to the head, like the one Rapp laid on Adams, are a particular area of focus.

“One specific type of infraction that previously went underreported related to the rule against lowering the helmet to initiate forcible contact with an opponent,” Florio wrote. “Rarely is a flag thrown for such penalties. Far more often, players are fined.”

Bills linebacker Matt Milano was among the players fined in Week 1, facing a $10,927 fine for taunting after a second-quarter interception against the New York Jets. The league also fined Jets linebacker Chazz Surratt for an illegal block on the game-winning punt return in overtime. Had the penalty been flagged during the team, the touchdown would have been overturned.

Davante Adams Sounds Off

Rapp’s hit didn’t sit well with Adams, who took aim at the Bills safety in an angry statement to reporters on Wednesday.

“Was it unnecessary? Completely, obviously,” Adams said, via USA Today.

“Certain players play a certain way too. Some people, out of control, they fly around, they don’t really have much true purpose out there. I mean, playing a half field on one side, you run over and hit somebody in the head on the other side of the field,” Adams added.

Adams went on to criticize Rapp as a player, saying that his hit was “the kind of stuff that contributes to (Rapp) not being on the field.”

“That’s why you’re in when you’re blowing us out by 25 at the end of the game,” Adams said. “Maybe if that man learns how to play the game the right way, he’ll see the field. Until then, he’ll have to go and live off of plays like that, I guess.”