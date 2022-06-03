Bills Teammate Roasts Josh Allen for Very Unfortunate Fan Interaction

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did plenty of trash talking ahead of his televised golf match this week, and one of his teammates jumped into the mix during the competition to call out the Bills quarterback.
Allen teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in The Match, which aired on TNT after several weeks of build-up between the competitors. The foursome didn’t go terribly well for Allen, who not only lost but also took heat for a very errant shot.
The latest Bills news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Bills newsletter here!
McKenzie Roasts Allen
As ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren noted, it wasn’t the cleanest game of golf as all of the competitors had their share of mis-hits, though Allen had one of the most memorable of the night as he shanked a shot into the crowd.
“There were quite a few errant shots in the match, with at least one spectator getting hit by a ball from Allen,” VanHaaren noted.
Allen made it up to the fan later, saying he gave the fan a glove as a souvenir, but that didn’t protect the Bills quarterback from the criticism of his own teammates. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie took to Twitter to give Allen a bit of razzing.
“This man josh just hit someone,” McKenzie tweeted, adding a laughing emoji.
The Match was close until the end, with the elder duo clinching the competition when Rodgers sank the final putt.
After the match, Rodgers credited Brady with a good read on the final putt and said they clamped down late in order to win the 12-hole match play competition.
“I felt really good about it, to be honest. Tommy gave me a great read … and I felt good about the line when I hit it and knew it was going in,” Rodgers said, via NFL.com. “Tom and I, about four holes ago, we got pretty serious and we buckled down a bit because (Allen and Mahomes) were playing really good and we didn’t want to come out here with an L.”
Allen’s Offseason
Allen has had an offseason filled with golf, starting with another major competition just after the Bills’ season ended. Allen turned down the chance to play in the Pro Bowl as an alternate and instead accepted an invitation to compete in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his native California. Allen later grabbed some attention as a golf spectator when he and friend Sam Darnold were spotted following Tiger Woods’ group at the Masters.
While he was preparing for The Match, Allen missed Bills OTAs for the first time in his career. As The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia noted, his absence created an opportunity for backup Case Keenum.
“Although Allen wasn’t in attendance, the Bills had an opportunity for new backup quarterback Case Keenum to take the full complement of reps and familiarize himself both with the playbook and receivers,” Buscaglia wrote. “All throughout the session, Keenum carried good zip and placement accuracy on all of his underneath throws to help his receivers turn up the field.”
READ NEXT: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick Goes Shirtless at Frigid Playoff Win