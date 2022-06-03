Bills Teammate Roasts Josh Allen for Very Unfortunate Fan Interaction

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen did plenty of trash talking ahead of his televised golf match this week, and one of his teammates jumped into the mix during the competition to call out the Bills quarterback.

Allen teamed up with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to take on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers in The Match, which aired on TNT after several weeks of build-up between the competitors. The foursome didn’t go terribly well for Allen, who not only lost but also took heat for a very errant shot.

As ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren noted, it wasn’t the cleanest game of golf as all of the competitors had their share of mis-hits, though Allen had one of the most memorable of the night as he shanked a shot into the crowd.

“There were quite a few errant shots in the match, with at least one spectator getting hit by a ball from Allen,” VanHaaren noted.

Allen made it up to the fan later, saying he gave the fan a glove as a souvenir, but that didn’t protect the Bills quarterback from the criticism of his own teammates. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie took to Twitter to give Allen a bit of razzing.

“This man josh just hit someone,” McKenzie tweeted, adding a laughing emoji.

This man josh just hit somebody 😂 — Isaiah McKenzie (@_IsaiahMcKenzie) June 1, 2022

The Match was close until the end, with the elder duo clinching the competition when Rodgers sank the final putt.

What a finish 💥@AaronRodgers12 throws a dart and sinks the birdie putt to win the match for him and @TomBrady. pic.twitter.com/jb0DD1dAqM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 2, 2022