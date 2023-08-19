Bills OL Tommy Doyle Carted Off Field After Potentially Major Injury

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Tommy Doyle was carted off the field during the team’s preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on August 19 with what appeared to be a significant knee injury.

Doyle was hurt in the third quarter after going down while in pass protection. Doyle, who suffered a season-ending ACL injury last year, had his left knee bent awkwardly as he went down to the turf. He was taken off the field by medical staff as teammates gathered around.

The Bills ruled Doyle out for the game.

‘Major Area of Concern’ for Bills

While the extent of Doyle’s injury was not immediately clear, his situation raised concern for a Bills team that had already suffered an unexpected setback with the retirement of veteran offensive lineman Brandon Shell earlier this week.

“The #Bills‘ depth at offensive tackle takes another hit with the injury tonight to Tommy Doyle,” Buffalo News reporter Jay Skurski shared on Twitter. “That’s got to be a major area of concern for GM Brandon Beane.”

Even before Doyle’s injury, some insiders advised the Bills to find more help at offensive tackle, including many suggesting they bring back a once-familiar face. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported this week that veteran lineman Jason Peters intends to play another NFL season at the age of 41, and Peters has been suggested as a potential target for the Bills.

The Bills looked at a pair of potential additions this week following Shell’s retirement, bringing in Quinton Barrow and Garrett McGhinn for workouts. McGhinn who had previously spent some time with the Bills in two different offseasons, but fell short of making the roster both times.

Tommy Doyle Fought Back From ACL Tear

Doyle, who joined the Bills as a fifth-round pick in 2021, had been working through the offseason to rehab a torn ACL suffered in a September 2022 loss to the Miami Dolphins. The Bills had lost a number of offensive linemen in that heat-scorched game, and Doyle ended up finishing the game with an injury that was later determined to be a torn ACL.

After the game, Bills head coach Sean McDermott spoke about how neither he nor Doyle knew at the time that the injury had been so serious.

“We get done with the game and you know, I knew that he had had a knee injury or a leg injury,” head coach Sean McDermott said at the time. “I go back on the plane on the way home just to check on the guys and I said ‘Tommy, how you doing?’ he’s like, ‘Ah, I’m fine, it’s nothing.’ And then next morning, I get the communication from our training staff that has a torn ACL and he’s out for the season.”

Doyle had a promising rookie season for the Bills that was capped off with a touchdown catch in the team’s 47-17 win over the New England Patriots in the playoffs.

Wishing Tommy Doyle the best, he’ll always be a legend in my book pic.twitter.com/6RFWxWi77c — Sabremetrix📊 (@Sabremetrix) August 20, 2023

But the 25-year-old lineman entered this preseason fighting for a roster spot. The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted that Doyle would not make the team’s final 53-man roster, but had him slated as a practice squad member.