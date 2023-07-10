Ex-Bills TE Expected to Take on Big Role With New Team

In his four years with the Buffalo Bills, tight end Tommy Sweeney was never able to make a significant impact in the passing game, but could be ready to take on an important role in a different phase of the offense at his new destination.

Sweeney left the Bills this offseason, signing as a free agent with the New York Giants. The move reunites him with former Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, now the head coach of the Giants, and could be a boost to his career. SI.com’s Gene Clemons predicted that Sweeney could become an important driver of New York’s running game, which was a strength for the organization in 2022.

“The best-case scenario for Sweeney and the Giants is that he is highly effective as a run blocker. The best chance for success for the Giants this season is to continue to be one of the best-rushing offenses in the NFL,” Clemons wrote.

“Sweeney’s helping the rush offense continue to improve only means more ball control and time management for the team. The more they need to play catchup, the less Sweeney will be on the field.”

Tommy Sweeney Has Potential for ‘High Usage’

Clemons noted that Sweeney’s biggest contributions in Buffalo were as a blocking tight end, though the Bills struggled to establish a consistent running game during his four years there. The Bills drafted Sweeney in the seventh round in 2019, and he sat out the 2020 season after suffering a COVID-related heart condition.

Over the course of three active seasons with the Bills, Sweeney made just 18 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown, remaining consistently behind Dawson Knox on the depth chart. He was a frequent healthy scratch, appearing in just 24 total games over those three years.

Newest TE, Tommy Sweeney 🙌 pic.twitter.com/cLoJatwjdz — New York Giants (@Giants) March 23, 2023

While Sweeney will likely remain lower on the depth chart with the Giants, Clemons believes his familiarity with Daboll’s offense could give him an advantage as a blocker.

“To create a more diverse and dynamic tight end group in 2023, the Giants signed Sweeney, who should be familiar with the offense,” Clemons wrote. “Sweeney will likely operate as a legitimate blocking tight end for the team that has Darren Waller as its top tight end but who is primarily a pass catcher.”

Clemons predicted that Sweeny could see “high usage” in New York, especially in late-game scenarios if the Giants are holding a lead.

Bills Made Upgrades at Tight End

After a failed attempt to add a pass-catching tight end last year with O.J. Howard, who was released at final cutdowns, the Bills again made a big investment into the position this offseason. The team traded up in the first round of the NFL Draft to land Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid, who earned a big endorsement from quarterback Josh Allen.

What are reasonable expectations for Dalton Kincaid this year? pic.twitter.com/yDcJ5he7r0 — uSTADIUM Fantasy (@uSTADIUMFantasy) July 2, 2023

Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters after the draft that the quarterback sent him a text that said “Kincaid” and then “blew his phone up” with excitement after the pick was made, Syracuse.com reported.

Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News wrote that Allen will be a major beneficiary of the pick as the Bills now have another receiving threat to pair with Knox.

“The Bills’ quarterback needed a safety-valve target in the worst way, based on how the offense looked in the last month or so of last season, and especially in the two playoff games,” Gaughan wrote. “Enter slot tight end Dalton Kincaid, whose superpower is great hands.”