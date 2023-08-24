Ex-Bills TE Listed as Stable After ‘Extremely Scary’ Medical Event

Former Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney was listed as stable after collapsing at the New York Giants‘ practice on August 23.

As The Associated Press reported, Sweeney collapsed during practice on Wednesday and had to be carted off the field. The team released a statement afterward saying that Sweeney “had a medical event and is under the care of medical professionals in the Giants athletic training room.”

“He is stable, alert and conversant,” the team said.

The incident sparked some fears for Sweeney, who had to miss the 2020 season after suffering a COVID-19-related heart condition.

‘Extremely Scary’ Moment for Giants

Sweeney’s collapse left some teammates shaken, with quarterback Daniel Jones saying the inside was “extremely scary.”

“You never want to see that on the field,” Jones said.

Sweeney faced an uncertain future after being diagnosed with myocarditis in 2020, a condition that causes heart inflammation. Sweeney, who had suffered a COVID-19 infection that led to the condition, told the team’s website that he was unsure if he would be able to play in the NFL again.

He was ultimately cleared to play and able to return the next season.

“I’m ready,” Sweeney said in an October 2021 interview. “I’ve been in this offense for three years, up and down obviously with various things. But I’m excited, and I’m ready. Playing with Josh [Allen], playing with these guys, blocking on O-line for almost three years now. So, I’m excited about the opportunity, I have to keep as normal as possible and just go out and perform.”

Sweeney appeared in 18 games for the Bills over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, mostly as a backup to starting tight end Dawson Knox. Over the course of his three active seasons in Buffalo, Sweeney made 18 receptions for 165 yards and one touchdown.

It was not immediately clear when Sweeney could return to the field for the Giants.

New Role in New York

Sweeney signed with the Giants in free agency this offseason, reuniting with former offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. SI.com’s Gene Clemons predicted that Sweeney could have an important role with the Giants this season, serving as a primary blocker for the team’s effective ground game.

“The best-case scenario for Sweeney and the Giants is that he is highly effective as a run blocker. The best chance for success for the Giants this season is to continue to be one of the best-rushing offenses in the NFL,” Clemons wrote.

Clemons added that Sweeney’s usage with the Giants could depend on how effectively they control the ball.

“Sweeney’s helping the rush offense continue to improve only means more ball control and time management for the team,” he wrote. “The more they need to play catchup, the less Sweeney will be on the field.”

The Bills took efforts to upgrade their tight end position after Sweeney’s departure, moving up in the first round of the NFL Draft to take Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid has looked impressive at training camp and earned praise from Allen.

“I love the kid–He’s smart, he’s instinctive,” Allen told reporters on August 3 via video conference. “I feel no moment is too big for him. He understands his role in the offense.”