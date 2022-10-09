Insider Updates Bills’ Standing in Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes

The Buffalo Bills are on the short list for star receiver Odell Beckham Jr., one insider revealed.

The Pro Bowl receiver is nearing the final stages of his rehab from a torn ACL suffered in the 2022 Super Bowl, and growing closer to making a choice on what team he will join to end the season. Heading into Week 5, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham is still a few weeks away from returning to the field, and said the Bills are among the top contenders to land him when he does come back.

Bills in the Running for Beckham, Says Rapoport

Rapoport noted that the Bills have been identified as a possible suitor for Beckham, along with three other Super Bowl contenders, but it could come down to money, with Beckham looking for a multi-year deal.

“The Bucs, Packers, Bills and Chiefs have all been discussed as possible suitors for Beckham, though how much money the wide receiver warrants on a multi-year deal could rule out some of the possibilities,” Rapoport wrote on October 9.

Rapoport reported that Beckham is hoping to return to the field by the middle of November, so it would be a surprise if he signed with a team anytime soon.

Ubiquitous free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is targeting a mid-November return to the field, sources say. And he’ll have his suitors. My story: https://t.co/QeTEvvOKho — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 9, 2022

“Any team could lock Beckham up now and take him through the final stages of rehab, but a later signing is far more likely,” Rapoport reported.

The Bills have already made a few cap moves that could keep them in the running for Beckham. In August, the team restructured the contract of left tackle Dion Dawkins to free up more than $5.6 million in cap space.

Rapoport noted that Bills edge rusher Von Miller has been busy trying to recruit his friend and former Los Angeles Rams teammate, and this week dropped a cryptic remark that he knows where Beckham is headed.