Bills Named Top Candidate to Land Saquon Barkley This Offseason

The Buffalo Bills have been looking for a top-flight running back for the past few seasons, spending second-day picks on tailbacks in three of the last four NFL drafts.

Some outlets now believe the Bills will look to free agency to find their bell-cow running back, with BetOnline and others giving Buffalo the second-best odds to sign Saquon Barkley. While the New York Giants running back could come at a high cost, he would fit Buffalo’s plans to relieve the pressure on quarterback Josh Allen and could help them get over the hump in a competitive conference.

Saquon Barkley next team odds if not Giants: Ravens +400

Bills +400

Chiefs +600

Bears +600

Dolphins +800

Eagles +800

Patriots +1000

Broncos +1000

Raiders +1200

Bengals +1200 pic.twitter.com/V7c9pFsIdf — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) February 21, 2023

Bills Named as Top Suitor for Barkley

Barkley could not come to terms on a contract extension with the Giants this season, and appears to be headed toward free agency where he is expected to be the top running back on the market.

After spending the previous two seasons hampered by injuries — appearing in just 15 games in 2020 and 2021 and rushing for 627 total yards during that span — Barkley had a bounce-back season in 2022. He rushed 295 times for 1,312 yards, both career highs, and added 10 touchdowns.

As Harrison Reno of SI.com’s Bills Central noted, the Bills have failed to find a top-flight running back despite using third-round draft picks on Devin Singletary in 2019 and Zack Moss in 2020 and a second-round pick on James Cook in 2022.

“It seems the Bills are a few pieces away from being able to make their long-awaited run at a Super Bowl,” Reno wrote. “Among adding other talented pass-catchers to help take the attention and pressure off of receiver Stefon Diggs, the Bills could use a boost in their running game.

“While Buffalo did draft rookie running back James Cook out of Georgia in the second round last April, the running back position still leaves something to be desired.”

Others have named the Bills as potential suitors for Barkley. Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports also wrote in January that adding Barkley could help put Buffalo’s offense over the top.

“The Bills are still one of the best teams in the NFL, and they may just be one piece away. That one piece could be a star running back,” Dajani wrote.

Bills Could Have Vacancy at No. 1 Running Back Spot

The Bills could have an opening at running back this offseason as Singletary is headed to free agency with no clear indication of whether the team will try to re-sign him. Singletary said at the conclusion of the season that he was not sure what his future would hold.

When asked after the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional playoff round whether he thought about his uncertain contract situation, Singletary admitted that he didn’t know what would come next.

“Definitely,” Singletary told reporters. “I don’t know if that was my last game here or not, but we’ll see how it plays out… I’d love to be back here… I love Buffalo, but it’s a business.”

The Bills would likely need to do some financial maneuvering if they intend to sign Barkley, as they are more than $16 million over the salary cap. But there are some immediate moves they could make to buy up room, including restructuring Allen’s contract.