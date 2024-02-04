Bills Predicted to Part Ways With $19.5M Lineman This Offseason

The Buffalo Bills overcame quite the challenge last season, reeling off five straight wins at the end of the season to climb into the playoff picture and eventually win the AFC East with a season-finale victory over the Miami Dolphins.

While the task may not be quite as difficult, the Bills will face another challenge this coming offseason as they seek to get out from under a salary cap crunch. General manager Brandon Beane has already warned that the Bills will not be making any splashy moves in free agency, similar to last offseason when the team made a series of smaller, more strategic additions.

One outlet predicted that the Bills will find ways to create cap space, but may need to part ways with one of the most important members of the offense to achieve it.

Bills Could Trade Starting Center

Bleacher Report noted that the Bills have quite a bit of work ahead to get under the salary cap for the 2023 season, noting that two high-paid and underperforming players — edge rusher Von Miller and Stefon Diggs — are essentially locked in due to the dead cap it would cost to trade or release them.

The report predicted another player could be a more logical trade target — center Mitch Morse, who signed a two-year, $19.5-million contract extension that keeps him in Buffalo through the 2024 season.