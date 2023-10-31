Bills Land Packers DB Days After His Angry Rant About GB Losing

Green Bay Packers defensive back Rasul Douglas let out his frustrations with his team’s losing ways after a loss on Sunday to the Minnesota Vikings.

Now Douglas will have a chance to turn around his fortunes as a member of the Buffalo Bills.

After being hit by injuries and inconsistent play from their secondary, the Bills acquired the veteran Douglas in a trade deadline deal with the Packers. The move adds depth to a critical position for the Bills and gives Douglas a chance for a fresh start with a new team.

As NFL.com reported, the Bills landed Douglas and a 2024 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2024 third-rounder.

Rasul Douglas Was Tired of Losing

The Packers’ downturn had been taking a toll on Douglas, who shared his disappointment with reporters following the team’s 24-10 loss to the Vikings on October 29.

“I’m both. I’m both,” Douglas said when asked if he was frustrated or angry. “We’re saying sh** but until we actually do the sh**, it don’t really matter. I’m thinking about it like, bro, I’ve never been a loser in my life. These last two years have been f***ing loser. That sh** ain’t me. I don’t think that sh**’s us. We’ve got to do something, you know what I mean?”

The Bills held back on making any blockbuster deals, as previous reports had connected them to running back Derrick Henry and wide receiver Davante Adams.

Bills Make Key Acquisition

Though the Bills avoided any splashy moves at the trade deadline, they addressed a key area of need by adding Douglas. The secondary had taken a hit with the season-ending torn Achilles for Tre’Davious White, while second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam is in a disappointing season with six healthy scratches in the first eight games.

As NFL.com noted, the struggling Packers were willing to make a deal that cleared the way for some of their younger players to take on bigger roles in the secondary.