Bills Trade Proposal Sends $22M Wide Receiver to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills made some changes to their wide receiving corps this offseason, cutting ties with a group of incumbent veterans and adding some new targets for Josh Allen through free agency and the NFL Draft.

But the Bills could still have room for more change, with one report suggesting they swing a late-summer trade for a rival wide receiver.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote an article proposing one trade for all 32 NFL teams, and for the Miami Dolphins suggested sending wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. to the Bills. Though the Dolphins handed Wilson a $22.1-million contract in free agency, Ballentine believes he could be in need of a fresh start and may find it in Buffalo.

Dolphins Receiver Struggling to Find His Place

Ballentine pointed out that Wilson became an “afterthought” for the Dolphins after the team added Tyreek Hill, which could leave him as trade bait heading into the 2023 season. Wilson made 12 catches for 136 yards last season, and doesn’t appear to be headed to a bigger role in the coming season, Ballentine wrote.

“Wilson just doesn’t fit in with the Dolphins offense, and it’s hard to see him returning to his 2021 form when he had 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns,” the Bleacher Report writer noted.

Skyler finds Cedrick Wilson on 4th and 2 for 13 yards pic.twitter.com/rojNurwOkl — FinCuts (@FinCuts) August 19, 2023

Ballentine suggested that Wilson could find a fresh start in Buffalo, where he would have the chance to reunite with Bills wide receivers coach Adam Henry, who worked with Wilson on the Dallas Cowboys.

“Stefon Diggs is the top target in the offense and the coaching staff is giving Gabe Davis every chance to be No. 2, but Wilson could compete with Khalil Shakir and Deonte Harty to be the Bills’ WR3,” Ballentine wrote.

The Bills have already made a number of changes to their receiving corps for the upcoming season, letting veterans John Brown, Cole Beasley, Jamison Crowder and Jake Kumerow leave in free agency and releasing Isaiah McKenzie. The Bills added speedy receiver/return specialist Harty and former Dolphins receiver Trent Sherfield, while picking up tight end Dalton Kincaid with their first-round draft pick.

Cedrick Wilson Addressed Trade Rumors

Wilson has already been the subject of trade rumors, with the Miami Herald reporting in March that the team was open to trading the wide receiver and avoiding his $8 million cap hit in the coming season. The report noted that the Dolphins were open to the idea of trading him if a partner emerged, but otherwise were ready to bring him back onto the roster for the coming season.

Wilson said he was not focused on his uncertain future in Miami, telling the Miami Herald that he just wanted to get ready for the upcoming season.

“I work out every offseason to perform when the games come,” Wilson said. “I want to be here. I’m here right now. That’s what it’s granted to be, so I’m going to give it my best.”

Wilson added that he wasn’t getting involved in the trade chatter, leaving it up to the team to decide his future.

“I’m not sure what they talk about, the agent and the [front office],” Wilson said. “But for me, I just told them, like, ‘Let me know whatever goes on after the fact. I’m at work, so don’t bother with it every day.'”