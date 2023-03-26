Wild Bills Trade Proposal Floated Including DeAndre Hopkins & Ed Oliver

The Buffalo Bills have had a relatively quiet offseason, making a few small moves and making marginal improvements to their roster through free agency.

But a pair of Buffalo News insiders believe that could change with a blockbuster move that ships out defensive tackle Ed Oliver in exchange for All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. The Bills have been pegged as one of the top suitors for the Arizona Cardinals pass-catcher, and Jay Skurski and Ryan O’Halloran of the Buffalo News believe they can land him with a package that includes a high draft pick with the former No. 9 overall pick as a “sweetener.”

Bills Find New Value for Ed Oliver

As Skurski noted, Oliver has failed to live up to his potential through four seasons in Buffalo and was a “no show” in last season’s playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Skurski wrote that the best option for the Bills would be to let Oliver play out his final season under contract, hoping he has a “monster” season to set up a big payday next year, likely with another team.

“That being said, maybe, he can be a part of a larger deal,” Skurski wrote. “Perhaps Oliver and a draft pick can entice a team.”

O’Halloran noted that Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort might be open to a trade that includes Oliver for Hopkins, who has been an All-Pro receiver but endured a dip in production as he’s gotten older.

“The Cardinals haven’t addressed defensive tackle in a meaningful way this offseason, so acquiring Oliver for one year to see if he can unlock his potential in the desert is a low-risk gamble,” Skurski added. “Let’s say Oliver and a third-round pick for Hopkins. Who says no?”

The proposed trade would allow the Bills to get Oliver and his salary off their books with the opportunity to restructure Hopkins’ contract to fit under the salary cap, while giving the Cardinals a desired draft pick and a one-year flier on Oliver, the reporters noted.