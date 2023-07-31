Bills Trade Proposal Lands All-Pro Speedster for Former 2nd Round Pick

The Buffalo Bills could use some help on special teams after the season-ending injury to running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines, and one insider believes they could find through a late-summer trade.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine wrote a column suggesting one trade for every team in the NFL, and for the Baltimore Ravens suggested moving All-Pro punt returner Devin Duvernay in a deal for Buffalo’s Boogie Basham.

Basham has struggled through his first two seasons in Buffalo, and many insiders see the edge rusher as a potential trade candidate as the season approaches and the team pares down its roster. Ballentine suggested that the Bills could solve one of their emerging roster challenges by moving Basham.