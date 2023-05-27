Bills Trade Proposal Ships Former First-Round Pick to Cowboys

Ed Oliver has hinted at his desire for a new contract from the Buffalo Bills, and one insider believes the team may trade him away instead of showing him the money.

The defensive tackle has had an up-and-down tenure in Buffalo, showing flashes of dominant play at times but failing to live up to the promise of his No. 9 overall pick in 2019. Oliver sparked trade speculation with a series of cryptic posts this offseason that appeared to say goodbye to Bills fans, and hinted at some internal turmoil with a later-deleted Instagram post that read “Show Me The Money or Ion Wanna Talk!!!”

#Bills' Ed Oliver in deleted social media post: 'Show Me The Money or Ion Wanna Talk!!!' https://t.co/koMWdoygVV via @TheBuffaloNews — Buffalo News Sports (@TBNSports) March 9, 2023

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine believes Oliver could find a fresh start with the Dallas Cowboys, who may be inclined to trade for him in a move to bolster their defensive line.

Cowboys Could See Ed Oliver as Missing Piece

Ballentine explored what he called a series of “shocking” trades the Cowboys could pursue before the start of the 2023 season, noting that they have a need to beef up their interior defensive line with Oliver.