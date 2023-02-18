Wild Trade Proposal Ships Bills WR Gabe Davis for 4x Pro-Bowl WR

The Buffalo Bills could take a big offseason swing at improving their wide receiving corps by targeting a four-time Pro Bowler, an NFL insider suggests.
Mike Ginnitti, managing editor for the salary-crunching site Sportrac, suggested that the Bills could swing a trade for Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans to give an immediate boost to Josh Allen’s weapons. In an appearance on Shout! The Buffalo Bills Podcast from Syracuse.com, Ginnitti suggested that if the Bills were to make one big swing in the offseason it could be a move for Evans.
Bills Could Make ‘Super Tasty’ Deal for Bucs Playmaker
Ginnitti speculated that the Bills could land Evans in a trade for Gabe Davis and an unspecified draft pick, one that would give benefits to both sides. He noted it would provide the Buccaneers some breathing room under the cap while giving a boost to the receiving corps for the Bills.
“I’m packaging a pick with Gabe Davis for Mike Evans,” Ginnitti said. “I think Tampa could use the cap relief obviously which Gabe would offer them and give them a body to work with Chris Godwin.”
He added that Evans could give the Bills the red zone playmaker they’ve been lacking and a major one-year boost before the Tampa receiver hits the open market. Evans had a strong season in 2022, making 77 catches for 1,124 yards with six touchdowns.
“I just think Mike Evans on an expiring contract is super tasty, especially on a team that will know how to utilize him, a quarterback who can get him downfield a bit, a big option in the red zone which you know we need,” he said. “I just like every angle of this and if you’ve got to pay him $28 million a year next season, then I guess that’s the price to pay.”
Changing Role for Gabe Davis?
Coming into the 2022 season, many expected a significant jump for Davis. The Bills lost veteran wide receivers Cole Beasley and Emmanuel Sanders in the last offseason, clearing the way for Davis to secure the No. 2 spot behind Stefon Diggs. An outburst in last year’s playoffs culminating with his four-touchdown performance against the Kansas City Chiefs also suggested a breakout season was coming for Davis.
But though Davis did have the best season of his three-year career in 2022 — making 48 catches for 836 yards and seven touchdowns — his performances were sometimes spotty and he struggled with drops. Still, Bills general manager Brandon Beane still expressed faith in Davis going forward.
“I think Gabe did some good things,” Beane said, via the Buffalo News. “I know people focus on some drops that he had, but Gabe is still a young player and still made a lot of plays for us.”
Beane added that he expected Davis to put in plenty of work during the offseason and come back even better, noting his already strong connection with Allen.
“No one outworks Gabe and I trust Gabe a lot,” Beane added. “I know [Allen] trusts him, I know our coaches trust him and wherever he fell short [last season], I’ll bet you he’ll prove it right and fix it for [next year].”