Bills Trade Proposal Lands Vikings LB as Matt Milano Replacement

The Buffalo Bills have hit a rough stretch of luck with injuries, losing All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White in a Week 4 win over the Miami Dolphins and then watching linebacker Matt Milano and defensive tackle DaQuan Jones suffer long-term injuries in the October 8 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With their depth being tested early this season, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell suggests that the Bills could look to the trade market for some help. Barnwell ran through a series of potential trades that could go down before the upcoming deadline, proposing that the Bills take a swing at Minnesota Vikings linebacker Jordan Hicks to help fill the void left by Milano’s injury.

Finding Fill-In for ‘Irreplaceble’ Star

Barnwell noted that the Bills have already called on second-year cornerback Kaiir Elam to help fill in for White, and could have an even more difficult task in finding a fill-in for Milano.

“Milano is even more irreplaceable, especially given that the Bills were already starting over next to him at linebacker after losing Tremaine Edmunds in free agency,” Barnwell wrote. “Terrel Bernard has locked down that role, and third-round rookie Dorian Williams could try to step in for Milano, but the Bills sorely need a veteran in the middle of the field. Buffalo re-signed A.J. Klein earlier this week, but the 32-year-old was out of football before returning to western New York; it’s tough to believe he’ll be an every-down starter over the rest of the season.”

We’ve placed Matt Milano and DaQuan Jones on IR. Wishing 58 and 92 a speedy recovery! ❤️💙 #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/VDi3fA7OcU — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) October 11, 2023

He proposed that the Bills could land Hicks with a 2024 fifth-round draft pick, getting a reliable player who could be an economical fit given that he is owed just $2.5 million in prorated money for the remainder of the season.

“The 31-year-old Hicks has bounced around the league while starting for the Eagles, Cardinals and Vikings, giving him experience in a range of systems,” Barnwell wrote. “He’s no match for Milano in coverage, but he is a sure tackler and an efficient run defender, something the Bills will need in their matchups within the AFC East down the stretch.”

Bills Making Moves to Fill Holes

The Bills have already made a series of moves to provide depth and make up for their injuries. They signed veteran cornerback Josh Norman to the practice squad, bringing back a player who spent the 2020 season with the Bills.

The Bills also elevated veteran Klein to the active roster for what will be his third stint with the team. Klein originally signed in Buffalo in 2020 and played the following two seasons before being released prior to the start of the 2022 season.

After stints with the Chicago Bears, New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens last season, the Bills brought Klein back after claiming him on waivers in November. Prior to the start of this season, Klein hinted that he was considering retirement but decided to come back for one more chance to win a Super Bowl with the Bills.

“This is the one place I knew I could come to and win the Super Bowl and be around quality people and quality teammates,” Klein told The Buffalo News. “If this is the end of my journey as far as football goes, I want it to be here in Buffalo.”