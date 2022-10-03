Blockbuster Bills Trade Proposal Sends NFL’s Leading Rusher to Buffalo

The Buffalo Bills could use some help in the running game, and one analyst suggests they try to trade for the best.

Though the Bills offense has been rolling through the first quarter of the season and helped push them to an AFC-best 3-1 start, the running game has dragged at times. Veteran Zack Moss and rookie James Cook have made scant contributions, while lead back Devin Singletary is on pace for just 549 yards on the season.

Analyst Shannon Sharpe believes the Bills should look into a trade for the league’s top running back, who could be available at the upcoming deadline.

Bills Go After the Best

Sharpe suggests that the Bills look into making a deal for New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, noting that Buffalo’s current duo has been less than impressive. Moss has 84 yards on 16 carries this season — 43 of them coming on one long rush against the Miami Dolphins — while Singletary has 34 carries for 129 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen is the team’s leading rusher with 183 yards.

“IF* I’m the Bills. I would inquire about Barkley,” Sharpe tweeted. “I’ve given Moss/Singletary ample time to get it together.”

Sharpe is not the only analyst to suggest the Bills try to trade for Barkley. Appearing on “Up & Adams” last week, Boomer Esiason suggested that the Giants may be willing to sell high as Barkley is in a resurgent season.

“Saquon is probably as good now as he’ll ever be in the NFL,” Esiason said. “First couple games here, he’s redeemed himself—in my eyes anyway—he’s running hard, lowering his shoulders, you can see the burst is back in his legs … why would the Giants keep him? Especially if you can get a reasonably good draft pick.”

Dispersal of Buffalo's backfield touches the past two games: Devin Singletary 33, 74%

Zack Moss 8, 17%

James Cook 5, 9% Moss' route participation (20% < 12% < 2%) has plummeted in every game since Week 1. — John Daigle (@notJDaigle) October 3, 2022

Price for Barkley Could Be High

Esiason suggested that the Bills might be able to land Barkley for a second- or third-round draft pick, but that price could be climbing. The Giants running back is coming off a performance where he had 31 carries for 146 yards in a win over the Chicago Bears.

Barkley did it all in the win, even lining up as a Wildcat quarterback after Daniel Jones left with an ankle injury and backup Tyrod Taylor came out for a concussion evaluation. Jones eventually came back, but Barkley said he was willing to do whatever it took to help his team win.

“When I saw Tyrod go down, I kind of realized I’m up next,” Barkley said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m the quarterback. First of all, you have to give credit to DJ coming back in the game. I can’t curse, he’s a tough you know what. Nothing but respect for him to go in and continue to fight through that for his team just shows you the type of person and type of player he is. I think I just tried my best to read it. It’s really not that hard, I guess, but I think I made the right reads on them. But we were able to keep the ball moving, get down field, get some points and the defense did a great job for us.”

Barkley is now leading the NFL with 463 rushing yards, and more importantly has the Giants in the thick of the playoff race at 3-1. If the team continues its winning ways, any chance of Barkley being traded to the Bills at the deadline could dry up.