Proposed Bills Trade Sends Promising Edge Rusher to Buffalo

“It’s a good thing the Bills already have Brian Daboll’s phone number, because it would be worth it to give him a call about Ojulari,” the report noted. “The Bills could potentially lose Leonard Floyd, A.J. Epenesa and Shaq Lawson from the edge. They need to find cost-effective ways to replace all those snaps and hopefully get production.”

The report suggested the Bills could land Ojulari with their fourth-round draft pick (No. 128 overall), one of the 10 total picks the team has amassed.

Ojulari had a breakout rookie season with 49 total tackles and 8 sacks, but saw his production fall off. In the last two seasons, he made just 30 total tackles with 8 sacks.

Bleacher Report suggested he could make a fresh start in Buffalo.

“Ojulari has struggled to stay on the field and develop beyond his promising rookie campaign in New York,” the report noted. “Perhaps the rebuilding Giants would be willing to move on from him for a pick now rather than waiting around to see if he’ll do something for them this season.”

Bills Defense Will Look Different in 2024

The Bills are facing a crunch in the coming offseason, sitting close to $50 million over the cap for 2024. While the team can use some contract restructures to create breathing room and make space for free agency and draft pick signings, general manager Brandon Beane warned that there would not be any big spending.

“We’re going to be shopping at some of the same stores we were shopping at last year,” Beane said, via SI.com. “We’re not going to Main Street in New York City or wherever those high-end stores are.”

The Bills could face some particularly difficult decisions on defense, where key players like Floyd and safety Micah Hyde are headed to free agency. Floyd has already indicated that he won’t be interested in giving a hometown discount to stay in Buffalo.