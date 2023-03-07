Bills Could Trade Former 2nd Round DE This Offseason: Insider

Boogie Basham on the Trade Block?

As De Cristofaro noted, the Bills have had some great successes in developing players under head coach Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane, especially on the defensive side of the ball. The Bills likely have plans to continue developing Basham, but may be willing to trade him if it meant making a clear upgrade at pass rusher.

“[If] there is a clear upgrade available in the 2023 draft, his value as a [2021] second-round selection to another team could make him a trade piece to help fetch a player in return that adds to a position of need for Buffalo, draft capital to add another selection, or to package in a deal to move up in the draft,” De Cristofare wrote, noting that the Bills faced a similar situation with running back Zack Moss and ultimately traded him last season.

Basham has been slower to develop than his fellow 2021 draftee Rousseau. He made two sacks and 19 tackles total tackles last season, adding an interception and a fumble recovery, but was lower in McDermott’s defensive line rotation.

The Bills have shown signs that they want to continue improving their pass rush, meeting with Georgia’s Nolan Smith at the NFL Combine. The Bills will likely need to make a move if they intend on landing Smith. In his recent mock draft, ESPN’s Todd McShay projected pegged him as the “biggest riser of the combine,” moving up to the No. 8 overall pick.

Changes Coming for Buffalo’s Defense

The Bills are likely facing some major changes to their defense next season, with veterans Jordan Poyer and Tremaine Edmunds headed to free agency and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier announcing that he is taking a year off from football.

While the Bills would be able to afford to keep at least one of their two free agents, Beane hinted that there will be some tough player decisions coming.